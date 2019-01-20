Minnesota United, after giving up an MLS-record 70 goals in its first season, then 71 last season, has made three big offseason moves aimed at turning things around as it seeks to make a playoff run in its first season at Allianz Field.

For this season

• Acquired midfielder Jan Gregus, 28, a Slovakian national team member from Copenhagen FC. He becomes the Loons’ third designated player.

• Obtained midfielder Ozzie Alonso, 33, a four-time MLS All-Star, off waivers from the Seattle Sounders.

• Reached terms to acquire defender Romain Metanire, 28, from his Stade Reims club in France. He is a member of the Madagascar national team.

For the future

Selected Maryland goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair with the seventh overall pick in the MLS SuperDraft and then traded for the 15th pick and chose Maryland left back Chase Gasper, St. Clair’s roommate. The Loons also took Northern Illinois forward Kevin Rodriguez with the 75th overall pick and Australian defender Mitchell Osmond from the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande College with the 94th pick.