New Nashville SC selected Minnesota United striker Abu Danladi with the second pick Tuesday in the MLS expansion draft that also is bringing Miami into the league.

United made Danladi out of UCLA the first player taken in the 2017 SuperDraft, before the Loons’ inaugural season in MLS.

– four of them game winners – and had three assists in 27 games.

Danladi, 24, made the MLS Team of the Week twice and finished second in Rookie of the Year voting that season.

United left 13 players available for the expansion draft, including Danladi, former designated player Angelo Rodriguez, veterans Miguel Ibarra, Ethan Finlay, Brent Kallman and recently acquired young midfielder Marlon Hairston, acquired in the trade that sent Darwin Quintero to Houston.

– Carter Manley, Wilfried Moimbe-Tahrat, Ally Ng’anzi, Lawrence Olum, Wyatt Omsburg, Rasmus Schuller and Bobby Shuttleworth – whose 2002 contract options the team didn’t exercise.

