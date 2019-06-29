With Minnesota United in the seventh and final playoff spot in the Western Conference entering Saturday, it knew how important its match against FC Cincinnati would be.

The Loons piled on and dominated the visitors in a 7-1 win to come away with a crucial three points.

Defender Ike Opara opened the scoring in the 18th minute, knocking in a Jan Gregus free kick that bounced past Cincinnati goalkeeper Spencer Richey. The duo connected again in the second half for an Opara brace and two assists for Gregus.

Forward Mason Toye also continued his scoring ways, netting his first career MLS goal in the 75th minute. Hassani Dotson, Ethan Finlay, Angelo Rodriguez and Kevin Molino also all scored for the Loons, who were up 4-0 going into halftime. Forward Darwin Quintero recorded two assists.

FC Cincinnati did get one in the second half off the leg of Emmanuel Ledesma, who powered a shot past United goalkeeper Vito Mannone for the visitor’s first and only goal.

United plays host to the San Jose Earthquakes at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Allianz Field.