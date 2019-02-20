ORLANDO - A Minnesota United team that allowed far too many goals in its first two MLS seasons now won’t surrender one here in their third preseason.

United’s 1-0 victory over New York City F.C. in an Orlando City Invitational event was its fourth consecutive clean sheet after it had also held scoreless USL’s Phoenix Rising and MLS competitors Houston, New England and now NYCFC.

The Loons did so with rookie goalkeeper and seventh overall draft pick Dayne St. Clair starting and going the distance Wednesday because starter Vito Mannone remained away while he tends to visa and immigration issues and last season’s starter Bobby Shuttleworth went home because of a personal matter.

United led 1-0 at halftime after an own goal in which forward Miguel Ibarra delivered a sharply angled shot on the run from the right side that NYCFC defender Ben Sweat deflected past goalkeeper Brad Stuvek into his own net in the 26th minute.

Ibarra scored the lone goal in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over New England that was the first of three games United will play in Orlando.

The Loons subbed heavily to start the second half, sending in striker Angelo Rodriguez on his way back from what Heath calls a slight groin injury with the team’s second unit while St. Clair stayed in goal for the duration.

St. Clair kept United even and later ahead with a series of saves that included a big one with his right hand in the 15th minute, a punch-save on direct free kick in the 29th minute and he gobbled up another shot when NYCFC’s Valentin Castellanos drove an open shot from the penalty-kick spot right into him in the 51st minute.

He made yet one more with a two-handed save on Jesus Medina’s well-struck, left-footed shot in the 63rd minute.

– and the goal – was ruled off-sides.