His soccer team undefeated but not always winning at new Allianz Field this season, Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath repeatedly has called for patience. He asked those who line the Wonderwall from bottom to top and elsewhere to wait until the team’s schedule evened before they drew any conclusions.

Until Saturday night’s 1-0 victory over Houston, the Loons had played far more road games than home ones after starting with five games away from Minnesota. Now they have played seven games on the road and six at home.

Asked about his team’s position now, Heath said, “It obviously looks a bit healthier and it’ll quiet one or two people down.”

The United has three victories and three draws to show, and is a team that remains unbeaten at home after right back Romain Metanire’s first MLS goal in the first half stood up.

“We don’t take anything from this game last year,” Heath said. “The collective mentality to defend the goal, do what’s asked of them, people defending properly, putting the group before individuals. I’m really pleased from a lot of aspects. … I don’t think we played as well as we can today, but we certainly as a group worked really hard to deny an attacking team.”

The Loons are 6-4-3 overall, and with 21 points they are fifth in a Western Conference that will send seven teams to the playoffs come October.

The lone goal Saturday came in the 20th minute, when Metanire took a pass from Jan Gregus and launched what looked like just another centering ball aimed from the right side toward the back post.

Metanire has five assists this season, but this time, there were no teammates there, only post. That was enough when the ball sailed over Houston goalkeeper Joe Willis, hit that back post and ricocheted just over the goal line.

United pushed forward and had multiple opportunities after halftime to get a second goal and a 2-0 lead, but Ethan Finlay’s rush toward the goal with the ball, most noticeably, failed when he tried to push it over an onrushing Willis.

The ball sailed well over the crossbar instead.

But the Loons didn’t need another goal, not with their fifth shutout of the season, this time against an offensively gifted opponent.

“It’s fantastic how we grind for clean sheets,” United goalkeeper Vito Mannone said. “Hard work during the week pays off on the weekend and you win games like today where you have a very good opponent, very good going forward, a team that almost scores every game. It’s fantastic we got another one.”

Metanire received a yellow card in the 90th minute, meaning he will be suspended for Wednesday’s game at defending MLS champion Atlanta.

United played without midfielder Kevin Molino (hamstring) and defender Eric Miller (quad). Neither trained with the team on Friday and afterward Heath called both “doubtful” even though neither was listed on the team’s injury report.

Without them, rookie midfielder Hassani Dotson started at the left box that had been filled by Miller and Miguel Ibarra most recently and by then-captain Francisco Calvo before that, before he was traded to Chicago.

Ibarra moved back to his natural attacking midfield position Saturday, playing the left side next to Darwin Quintero in the middle and Finlay on the right side.