A familiar face was back in Minnesota United's training session Tuesday morning at the National Sports Center.

Outside back Jerome Thiesson, who hasn't played since May 20 with a calf injury, joined in for the full practice.

"He came and trained this morning. We're trying to build his minutes up because we've been here a couple times earlier in the year," coach Adrian Heath said. "He gets himself to a situation where we think he can fully integrate, and he's not quite ready, and it puts him back a few weeks. So we'll take our time, err on the side of caution. But the fact that he's been out training with the first team this morning gives us a bit of optimism."

That leaves just midfielder Maximiano out with a knee injury, besides the long-term guys. But the team also has a few players on loan. Heath said Tuesday that center back Bertrand Owundi Eko'o, who was not in the session Tuesday, had gone on loan for the rest of the season to the United Soccer League's Charlotte Independence. Rookie forward Mason Toye started and played 72 minutes in the Colorado Springs Switchbacks 2-1 loss to the Tulsa Roughnecks this past Saturday. But Toye is back with United until his USL team's next game Aug. 25.

Rookie outside back Carter Manley has also been on loan the the Las Vegas Lights since July 31. But in the two games he's been there, he sat on the bench once and didn't even make the squad the next time. Heath said he will wait to see until after Wednesday's game about reassessing the loan. Heath said he spoke to Manley after the first game, and there wasn't any reason given for why he didn't play.

"I've been through that myself. It's sometimes when you're the coach of the team that you want to win and you're reluctant to change things at times," Heath said last week. "But obviously, it's not going to be ideal if that continues. We'll probably look for somewhere else where he can actually play."

Heath also had this to say about Francisco Calvo's red card from this past Saturday's 2-2 draw at the LA Galaxy. Calvo earned his second yellow card when he threw the ball up in the air instead of handing it to the opposing player for a free kick. He will not be available when the Loons play at FC Dallas at 7 p.m. Saturday.

"I thought he was lucky with the one just beforehand, down at the corner flag, and the referee let the game play on," Heath said. "He had been warned if anything else, he was going to get booked. So it was disappointing, really. But he didn’t want to give them the ball back because actually we had been attacking them. It was a counter-attack. But I still thought it was a little bit harsh. You see that type of thing every week. Had he not been booked [before], he might have booked him. But it was still 50-50. Then when the repercussions of the game are that it’s a red card, I think referees have to use a little bit of common sense."

United also has a new field player training with the team. Heath said he was "just training," but a spokesman said the team was taking a look at the player. The unnamed player seemed to be hanging by Ibson, and there looked to be some Brazilian agent types around (they were talking in Portuguese to Maximiano on the sideline). So take that for what it is.