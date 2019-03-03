VANCOUVER, B.C. - Minnesota United director of scouting Manny Lagos promised there will be adversity with his team remade over the winter by adding five new starters.

He just didn’t predict it’d happen so early and so late in Saturday’s season-opening victory 3-2 victory at Vancouver.

After allowing 71 goals last season, United searched South America and Europe over the winter to improve their defense and arrived at Saturday’s opener with five new starters, all of them acquired to improve the team’s defensive “spine” from goalkeeper on out.

And still the Loons trailed after only five mere minutes, falling behind 1-0 early as if nothing had changed.

– one each by Darwin Quintero, Francisco Calvo and Romario Ibarra – before handing out to take three points out of B.C. Place after the Whitecaps scored late, in the game’s 81st minute.

The Loons had obtained 2017 MLS Defender of the Year Ike Opara and Slovkia midfielder Jan Gregus from Denmark’s top league to help them on both ends of set pieces, inefficient particularly offensively a season ago.

The Whitecaps' Jake Nerwinski plays the ball against Minnesota United's Romario Ibarra during the first half

But Vancouver scored that opening goal off one before a lower-bowl sellout crowd of 27,837 at the indoor stadium all had found their seats.

The Whitecaps did so when defender Erik Godoy broke fast from the line both teams formed at the top of the penalty box and converted with a sweeping foot the free kick sent ahead.

The game remained that way until Calvo produced the first of his two scoring plays. He was taken down by Vancouver defender Jake Nerwinski as he pushed the ball deep toward the goal on the left side.

Nerwinski was called for a foul in the penalty box and Quintero converted the penalty kick, celebrating with a wiggling dance in which teammates Rasmus Schuller and Jan Gregus tried to join in.

The game went to halftime tied 1-1 before United delivered those two second-half goals.

Its second goal of the game came in the 66th minute when Calvo pushed far forward and finished off a nifty two-way passing play that including Quintero and Ibarra with a header from short range on which Whitecaps keeper Maxime Crepeau had no chance.

The Loons scored again just four minutes later, this time their third goal coming on Ibarra’s goal from the left side that ricocheted off Godoy and into the goal’s short side after Quintero created the possession with a tackle and Ibarra turned it into a pass aimed toward a streaking Calvo.

The Whitecaps made it interesting by scoring defender Doneil Henry’s header in the 81st minute that left United defenders standing still.

United introduced its five new players to MLS play for the first time Saturday and right back Romain Metanire demonstrated why the team went and acquired him from France’s top league.

– generally a team’s weakest defender is its left-side back – deep into opposing territory.

On Saturday, Metanire showed he has the speed and inclination to do so, pushing the ball deep toward the right corner more than a half-dozen times before he sent several crossing passes into the box, none of which paid off in a goal.

The last time United visited Vancouver, they lost 4-2 last summer on a day when Whitecaps star Alphonso Davies scored two goals and had two assists.

Now he’s gone to Europe, to Germany’s mighty Bayern Munich after what at the time last summer was the highest MLS transfer fee ever.

Was Heath glad to see Davies go?

“I think everybody in the league is,” he said. “It’s great for our league with these young players that top teams in Europe actually are looking at this league. In terms of playing against him, yeah, we’re glad he’s gone. The kid’s an exceptional talent. It doesn’t surprise me one of the biggest clubs in the world has signed him.”