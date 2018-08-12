– Romario Ibarra and Michael Boxall scored their first goals in Major League Soccer on Saturday, enabling Minnesota United to end a nine-match winless streak on the road.

But even after those goals, the Loons had to play with 10 men for six minutes before escaping the StubHub Center with a 2-2 draw against the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Ibson started the counterattack that led to Ibarra's goal in the 84th minute. Ibson's pass along the left flank found Abu Danladi, who crossed the ball to Ibarra, who struck a rising 6-yard shot that hit the underside of the crossbar and bounced behind the goal line.

But in the 89th minute, Francisco Calvo received his second yellow card, forcing United (9-13-2) to play with 10 men for six minutes — five of them in stoppage time.

During stoppage time, Miguel Ibarra appeared to push Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the penalty area. Ibrahimovic fell forward, but referee Baldomero Toledo called no penalty.

Boxall forced a 1-1 tie in the 64th minute. Darwin Quintero chipped a ball from the left end line toward Boxall, whose glancing 7-yard header sailed over goalkeeper David Bingham toward the upper-right corner of the net.

But nine minutes later, Sebastian Lletget restored the Galaxy's lead. Lletget received Jonathan dos Santos' pass, began a solo run just outside the penalty area, beat two defenders and struck a low shot from 11 yards.

The ball barely eluded the right hand of diving goalkeeper Bobby Shuttlesworth and settled inside the post.

United took the opening kickoff and began the game by applying pressure to Los Angeles (10-8-6) in its own end and by shadowing Ibrahimovic with at least two markers. But Ibrahimovic enabled the Galaxy to take a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute.

After a series of give-and-go passes, Ibrahimovic freed Romain Alessandrini for a run at the goal. Alessandrini beat Collen Warner and took a bouncing 27-yard shot that landed inside the right post, despite Shuttlesworth's diving grasp.

The Loons responded with more physical play, especially against Ibrahimovic. Central defender Boxall even charged deep into the hosts' end to harass the star.

The Galaxy nearly extended its lead to 2-0 in the 32nd minute, but Giovani dos Santos fired his 15-yard diagonal shot inches wide of the right post.