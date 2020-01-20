Minnesota United key dates
Monday: First day of training in Blaine
Jan. 26-Feb. 8: Training in Melbourne, Fla.; four scrimmages or friendlies against college and lower-division teams
Feb. 9: MNUFC Housewarming for fans, Allianz Field
Feb. 16: First preseason friendly vs. New England, 4:30 p.m. at Portland
Feb. 19: Friendly at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
Feb. 22: Friendly vs. Vancouver, 4:30 p.m., at Portland
March 1: Regular-season opener at Portland, 6:30 p.m.
March 15: Home opener vs. New York Red Bulls, 6 p.m., Allianz Field
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gophers' road woes continue with loss at Rutgers
The Scarlet Knights kept the Gophers' Oturu in check while outrebounding the Gophers.
Sports
Update on the latest in sports:
NFL-SCHEDULE Chiefs advance to Super Bowl UNDATED (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs advance to their first Super Bowl in 50 years, beating Tennessee Titans 35-24…
Vikings
49ers running back Tevin Coleman injures right shoulder
49ers running back Tevin Coleman was carted off the field in the second quarter of the NFC championship game Sunday with a right shoulder injury and was listed as out for the remainder of the game.
Wolves
Wolves' Covington isn't sweating his high trade value
The defensive specialist said he's not listening to rumors.
Wolves
Wolves-Denver game preview
Andrew Wiggins had his first triple-double in Saturday's loss and is averaging five assists over his past six games.