Minnesota United key dates

Monday: First day of training in Blaine

Jan. 26-Feb. 8: Training in Melbourne, Fla.; four scrimmages or friendlies against college and lower-division teams

Feb. 9: MNUFC Housewarming for fans, Allianz Field

Feb. 16: First preseason friendly vs. New England, 4:30 p.m. at Portland

Feb. 19: Friendly at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

Feb. 22: Friendly vs. Vancouver, 4:30 p.m., at Portland

March 1: Regular-season opener at Portland, 6:30 p.m.

March 15: Home opener vs. New York Red Bulls, 6 p.m., Allianz Field