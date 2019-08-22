LOONS gameday

8:30 p.m. at Sporting Kansas City • ESPN, 1500-AM

Tough road stretch begins

Preview: With eight games left, United starts a stretch of three consecutive road games that also will take it to LAFC and Houston before its next MLS home game against Real Salt Lake on Sept. 15. United is 4-7-1 on the road. It hasn't taken a point out of Children's Mercy Park in four MLS games in Kansas City during its first two league seasons. The Loons are 0-4 and have been outscored 13-1 in those games. This season, United defeated host Sporting 4-1 on June 12 in a U.S. Open Cup fourth-round game. That victory started its 11-game unbeaten streak in MLS and Open Cup games. … Mason Toye returns from a two-game suspension for spitting on a Dallas player. Asked what ramifications Toye faces going forth, United coach Adrian Heath said: "Just don't do it again. I think he's pretty much aware of what our feelings were. We didn't condone it in any shape or form. He has to learn from it. Last thing he needs is something like that hanging around him. I believe him when he says he hasn't done it before and he won't do it again. So on we go."

Injuries: United's M Ozzie Alonso (thigh) and F Angelo Rodriguez (hamstring) are listed as out, and M Kevin Molino (leg) is questionable. Expect all three to be sidelined until next Tuesday's U.S. Open Cup final in Atlanta. Sporting KC D Rodney Wallace (hip) and GK Adrian Zendejas (back) are listed as out. D Botond Barath (back), F Krisztian Nemeth (abdominal) and Gerso Fernandes (ankle) are questionable.

JERRY ZGODA