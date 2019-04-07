– The Loons will go home to open Allianz Field with another road win.

Minnesota United ended a five-match road trip Saturday night to open the season with a 2-1 victory over New York Red Bulls. Abu Danladi and Romario Ibarra scored for Minnesota (3-2-0), who already tripled its win total on the road from all last season.

Each team had two shots on goal in the first half, but it was Minnesota United that was able to take advantage of its opportunities.

Without injured Darwin Quintero and Miguel Ibarra in the lineup, Danladi scored in the 34th minute from just inside the 18 yard box. The 23 year-old was set up by Angelo Rodriguez to put the visitors ahead 1-0.

Danladi’s night ended before the second half began, being subbed for Romario Ibarra. However, Ibarra needed less than five minutes to make it 2-0 Minnesota when he struck a Rodriguez cross out of the air past New York goaltender Luis Robles.

After giving up early goals in each of the two previous matches against New York, Minnesota United’s defense kept the Red Bulls off the scoreboard until the 70th minute. Cristian Casseres Jr. scored his first goal of the season to get his team within one and the crowd at Red Bull Arena back into the game.

Goalie Vito Mannone came through for Minnesota when needed, stopping a Kaku free kick in the 57th minute that was on target. New York had several chances in the final minutes, but was unable to find the tying goal.

Minnesota United next face New York City FC on Saturday April 13th in the first-ever game at Allianz Field.