– Visiting one of the toughest home squads in Major League Soccer, Minnesota United relied on defense through much of a Saturday night match and eventually came away with a 1-1 draw at Real Salt Lake.

The Loons scored in the 57th minute when Darwin Quintero knocked in a shot off a corner kick that was deflected to him by teammate Mason Toye.

But Real Salt Lake answered almost in kind 13 minutes later.

In a sequence that also began with a corner kick, Real Salt Lake’s Jefferson Savarino retrieved a centered ball that went wide right and re-centered for a shot by Marcelo Silva.

That went into the net for Real Salt Lake off Silva’s foot for the tie and that score held to the end.

United (10-7-4), ending a stretch of seven matches in 22 games, came into the contest holding down the fourth position in the MLS Western Conference Standings — one point ahead of FC Dallas and only two in front of sixth-place San Jose.

Loons 1, Real Salt Lake 1 Saturday: vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Real Salt Lake (9-9-3) was in the eighth position for league standings entering the contest, but RSL had a 7-2 mark when playing on its home pitch at Rio Tinto Stadium.

The first 20 minutes of the game saw both teams get a pair of good shot opportunities, although neither ended up being on goal. In the 23rd minute, Jan Gregus sent a left-footed attempt just wide right of the net for the match’s best chance at that juncture.

While overall limiting Real Salt Lake’s offense through their backfield, the Loons needed a sterling effort by keeper Vito Mannone on the first chance of the second half to keep the game scoreless. A dive to his left by Mannone, on a shot by RSL’s Savarino, came just out of the break.

Then came the goals.

Quintero’s tally came at the end of a corner kick by Gregus, via the noggin of Toye. A short header by Toye near the goal send the ball in the direction of Quintero, stationed near the right post, who in turn also headed the ball — into the net for a 1-0 lead.

After Real Salt Lake tied the contest, both teams had isolated good chances to break the deadlock.

But a shot by RSL’s Albert Rusnak was saved by Mannone in the 73rd minute and Real’s Damir Kreilach just missed on a header in the 82nd minute.

The best chance of all down the stretch, though, came from Gregus.

With five minutes to play, Gregus sent in a shot from 25 yard out that bounced off the right post.