Just when Minnesota United and FC Dallas looked to be nearing closer to a draw, forward Mason Toye proved to be the difference.

After a shot was saved by Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez, the rebound trickled out to Toye to net the game-winning goal in stoppage time.

It delivered a thrilling 1-0 win at Allianz Field as the crowd exploded when the ball found the back of the net.

But that wasn’t all. Dallas still had one last chance when captain Reto Ziegler lined up to take a penalty kick against Minnesota goalkeeper Vito Mannone in stoppage time.

With all 19,906 people watching, Mannone dove to his right to deny Ziegler’s penalty kick, preserving the one-goal lead and giving Minnesota the win.

“You just reaffirm what’s been good and what’s not been so good,” coach Adrian Heath said earlier in the week during training. “The things we’ve asked of them, they’ve taken it out to a tee each and every game that we’ve had.”

The Loons picked up a critical three points as they won their fourth-straight MLS match, collecting all 12 points available amid their playoff push.

The victory was the first time the Loons didn’t score at least three goals since June 8, a 1-0 loss to Colorado. An offense so dominant for the past month only scored once. But it didn’t matter as Toye’s game-winner was the difference.

“We’ve built up a little bit of momentum this past month,” defender Ike Opara said. “But at the same time, we can’t get carried away. Every game is important.”

Toye substituted into the game in the 66th minute for forward Angelo Rodriguez. It’s the second-straight MLS game where the 20-year-old scored the game-winning goal. He scored twice in last week’s 3-2 win at Montreal.

Heath also made just one change to his starting lineup after Wednesday’s match against New Mexico. Ethan Finlay made his return as Miguel Ibarra was moved to a depth role.

The Loons for the most part were sloppy with the ball throughout the match. Passes weren’t getting to where they wanted, and when they did get deep in Dallas territory, crosses and open looks were stifled by Dallas.

In the 87th minute, the Loons were close to the game-winning goal. But Opara’s shot after it found him spilled away from Gonzalez. The pressure proved enough, though, as Minnesota eventually broke through.

The defense, though, kept up for Mannone, another Loons hero alongside Toye as he recorded the shutout. He finished with six saves Saturday night, stifling Dallas shots whenever they came.

There was some chippy action throughout the game, at one point defender Michael Boxall pointed a finger in Dominique Badji’s face as the two were jostling in position.

The Loons continue their busy stretch of games on Wednesday, but this time it’ll be an international friendly against Premier League side Aston Villa. The match is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

“You can always do better and I think when you’re seeking to do better, better things come from that,” Opara said. “We’re not satisfied. If we can hold ourselves to a higher accountability for 90 minutes, it’s going to bode well for us.”