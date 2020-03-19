Minnesota United donated 2,000 pounds of fresh fruit and vegetables as well as dairy and dry goods ordered for Sunday’s home opener to two local organizations, the Aliveness Project and Second Harvest of Heartland of Minnesota.
Pallets filled with tomatoes, salad mix, melons and other food were trucked out of the stadium over the weekend.
The 2020 MLS season was suspended last week for at least 30 days due to growing COVID-19 concerns.
JERRY ZGODA
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Worship moves from sanctuary to living room, as Minnesota churches go online
Every major Christian denomination in Minnesota now has suspended in-person worship, leaving faith leaders scrambling for alternatives.
Local
Global Methodist conference in Minneapolis to address LGBT inclusion is postponed
The Minneapolis Convention Center was going to be the epicenter of the debate, with up to 7,000 visitors from across the world expected.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Coronavirus
Walz orders aim to protect safety net for vulnerable Minnesotans
The latest in a flurry of executive orders would provide emergency relief to older and disabled Minnesotans.
Coronavirus
Minnesota COVID-19 case numbers jump to 115 as pace accelerates
Infections have likely spread beyond the 21 Minnesota counties that have confirmed cases, increasingly through community transmission.