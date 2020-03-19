Minnesota United donated 2,000 pounds of fresh fruit and vegetables as well as dairy and dry goods ordered for Sunday’s home opener to two local organizations, the Aliveness Project and Second Harvest of Heartland of Minnesota.

Pallets filled with tomatoes, salad mix, melons and other food were trucked out of the stadium over the weekend.

The 2020 MLS season was suspended last week for at least 30 days due to growing COVID-19 concerns.

JERRY ZGODA