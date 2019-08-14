7 p.m. vs. Colorado Rapids • FSN, 1500-AM

Colorado has won two in a row

Preview: United coach Adrian Heath juggled his lineup for Saturday’s 5-3 loss at FC Dallas, holding out several important starters with two home games this week. “Most teams pick up three-quarters of their points at home and we’ve been very, very good at home (7-1-4),” Heath said. “I knew with the emotion of the two [straight] games with Portland, we’d have to make changes at Dallas.”…Colorado, which beat United on June 8 before the Loons began their 11-game unbeaten streak, has won consecutive games over Montreal and San Jose. “This is a much improved Colorado side than three, four months ago,” Heath said. “In fact, it’s unrecognizable.” … United’s Special Olympics Unified team plays Colorado’s unified team after Wednesday’s game.

Injuries: United lists none. Colorado lists D Kortne Ford (knee) and D Deklan Wynne (foot) as out and GK Tim Howard (calf) as questionable.

JERRY ZGODA