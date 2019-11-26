Minnesota United made former Orlando City goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh the third of four players selected Monday in the Major League Soccer end-of-year waiver draft.

Ranjitsingh is a 26-year-old Canadian who played two complete MLS games last season after he was the starter for Louisville City FC’s consecutive USL Championship title teams in 2017 and 2018. He allowed three goals and went 0-1-1 for Orlando City.

By taking the 6-3 keeper with the 16th overall pick — 13 other teams declined to choose a player — the Loons obtained his MLS rights and now can negotiate a contract with him.

Ranjitsingh was called up to United midfielder Kevin Molino’s Trinidad & Tobago national team for 2018 World Cup qualification.

JERRY ZGODA