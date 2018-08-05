I had to sit down and do an early version of my postgame blog to share this quote from Francisco Calvo, Minnesota United team captain. I asked him postgame of the Loons' 2-1 loss to the Seattle Sounders on Saturday what he thought new deisgnated player Angelo Rodriguez brought to the game in his debut (he started instead of Christian Ramirez), and his straying answer caught me a bit off guard.

“A lot. I was getting into Twitter, and I see some comparisons, Christian and Rodriguez. I don’t think that’s good that because that doesn’t help the team. Rodriguez, he’s going to get more confidence and then it’s the coach’s selection. Christian has been doing good work, but I think if he picks Rodriguez, he has to play, you know? So I ask you guys, don’t do that type of comparison, you know, because I think all of us, I mean, I’m not from Minnesota, but you’re from here, so you need to support the team. Sometimes you need to write something bad because that’s what you sell, the bad things sometimes. But I think Angelo is a good player, and he’s going to bring a lot of help to us.”

I'm just going to leave this here for now, because I'm not quite sure where to start in dissecting it, but I'll update this blog in a bit with all my usual postgame ramblings.