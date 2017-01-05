Reunited and it feels so good.

Former roommates and Minnesota United teammates Miguel Ibarra and Christian Ramirez represent the Loons once again, this time as the club builds for its inaugural Major League Soccer season.

A news conference Thursday morning at the club’s Golden Valley office made it official. The players known at Batman (Ibarra) and Superman (Ramirez) elevated Minnesota’s franchise in less than two full seasons as teammates. They will be expected to recapture their magic for MLS upstart Minnesota.

Ibarra, a fast and fluid midfielder, won North American Soccer League most valuable player honors in 2014 and earned call-ups to the U.S. men’s national team. He left Minnesota after the spring season in 2015 for Club Leon of Liga MX, for about a $1 million transfer fee. But Ibarra’s playing time in Mexico’s top league was sparse.

Ramirez, a forward, twice led the North American Soccer League in scoring and tallied 51 goals in three seasons. He became the face of the franchise after Ibarra’s departure. He earned Best XI honors three times and joins Justin Davis and Kevin Venegas as the third player from the 2016 team to transition to MLS.

While signing Ramirez seemed inevitable — new Loons coach Adrian Heath said in mid-December that Ramirez would sign within days — Ibarra’s reappearance on the local soccer scene was a surprise.

Miguel Ibarra (left) and Christian Ramirez, once a dynamic, fun-loving duo on and off the field for Minnesota United, are being reuinted as the team makes its Major League Soccer debut this season.

Minnesota United traded goalkeeper Jeff Attinella, one of its expansion draft picks, to Portland in exchange for the Timbers’ second-round pick in the 2018 SuperDraft. As part of the deal, United reportedly acquired the Timbers’ MLS rights to Ibarra.

Portland selected Ibarra as the 27th pick in the 2012 supplement draft. When he was unable to catch on, then-Timbers front office executive Amos Magee recommended him to United coach Manny Lagos, a longtime friend of Magee’s. Lagos is now Minnesota United’s sporting director and Magee is director of player personnel.

Check back later for more on the story.