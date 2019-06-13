Ike Opara won two U.S. Open Cups with Sporting Kansas City before his offseason trade to Minnesota United, a team that has never made it farther than the round of 16 in the tournament.

His advice for the Loons was fairly straightforward.

“You get out what you put into it,” Opara said earlier this week. “Some teams take it seriously. Some don’t. And at the end of the day, if you have your heart set on wanting to win that trophy, it’s there for the taking.”

Even though Opara sat out Wednesday’s face-off against his old team, the Loon still heeded the defender’s words of wisdom. United defeated Kansas City 4-1 at Allianz Field in front of an announced crowd of just 7,211. This was just the second time in the past 10 meetings United had topped its regional rival.

The Loons now await their round of 16 opponent after Thursday’s draw. The next U.S. Open matchup will take place sometime within June 18-23. United also made it this far in the tournament that pits all levels of U.S. Soccer against each other last year but lost to eventual champion Houston Dynamo.

“It’s another way to try to get after a trophy,” Center back Brent Kallman said earlier this week of the U.S. Open Cup. “It’s a way to try to get in the Champions League. And on top of that, there’s a lot of prize money if you make it to the end. So there’s a lot of different incentives to go for it.”

United coach Adrian Heath fielded a mix of starters and depth players, but it was the stars who scored the goals. Forward Angelo Rodriguez combined with an assist from midfielder Darwin Quintero to score in just the second minute of the game. It was Rodriguez’s first goal since April 28 and Quintero’s first goal or assist since April 19, significant droughts for the team’s two top offensive players.

Kansas City, though, leveled the score in the 27th minute from forward Gerso Fernandes’ bouncing volley that beat United goalkeeper Vito Mannone.

But the Loons kept with the theme of quick goals, scoring again in the first minute out of halftime from winger Ethan Finlay. About 10 minutes later, Rodriguez repaid the favor, sending the ball to Quintero for a goal.

And then another 10 or so minutes later, the pair combined again for Quintero’s second goal. The duo nearly collaborated one more time for Rodriguez’s brace, but the officials called it offside.

It was a night of getting monkeys off of backs, what with Rodriguez’s and Quintero’s breakthroughs and with besting the club United has long viewed as the standard-bearer. But now the Loons have to keep that momentum going.

“This competition, sometimes you just need to get in a rhythm,” Opara said earlier this week. “And once you get that first win, you can kind of get that ball rolling.”