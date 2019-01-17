– a right back – when it reached terms to acquire defender Romain Metanire from his Stade Reims club in France, a Star Tribune source said.

Metanire, 28, a member of the Madagascar national team, joins a back line that includes Francisco Calvo, Michael Boxall and Brent Kallman. The French sports newspaper L’Equipe reported it is a two-year contract.

Paperwork to complete the deal still must be finished. Metanire joined Stade Reims in January 2017 and his contract was due to expire in June.

– with one more expected to come – after United acquired Slovakian national team member Jan Gregus from Copenhagen FC and worked a deal to claim longtime MLS midfielder Ozzie Alonso off waivers from Seattle.

Their last notable position of need as it upgrades the roster before opening new Allianz Field this season is a starting goalkeeper. The team renewed last season’s starter Bobby Shuttleworth’s contract for this season and selected Maryland goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair in last week’s MLS SuperDraft. The team also has pursued acquiring Argentinian goalkeeper Agustin Rossi of Boca Juniors.