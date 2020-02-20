U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn announced Wednesday that he has kidney cancer.

Hagedorn, a Republican who represents Minnesota’s First District in Congress, said he received a diagnosis of Stage 4 kidney cancer in February 2019 and has received care and immunotherapy at Rochester’s Mayo Clinic over the past year.

“Exactly two months after marrying my wife, Jennifer, and just six weeks into my job as the First District’s congressman, I was given unexpected and rather shocking news,” he said in a news release. “Just like millions of other Americans, I was told by my doctor: you have cancer. After prayers and long talks with those closest to me, I was determined to fight it like hell.”

He continued: “Today, one year later, I am happy to say I feel great and continue to perform my job in Congress unimpeded. I have not missed even a single vote due to illness. This disease has not and will not deter me.”

U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn posed for photos with his wife, Jennifer Carnahan, before a July town hall at Owatonna Middle School. Carnahan is also the chairwoman for the Republican Party of Minnesota.

Hagedorn, 57, said the cancer was detected during a routine physical examination, before any symptoms made made themselves known.

“I am fortunate to be a patient of the Mayo Clinic,” he said. “I am also grateful for the regimen of immunotherapy, recently approved by the FDA as a treatment for kidney cancer. Guided by the Good Lord’s healing hands, the treatments are helping my body’s immune system identify and kill the cancer cells.”

Hagedorn, who lives in Blue Earth, said that despite cancer treatment, “I’ve been able to do my job, make hundreds of stops across the First District, hold 18 town hall meetings, and make 39 round trips to and from Washington, D.C. to perform my legislative duties.:

He added: “I am a candidate for re-election in 2020.”

Dr. Lance Pagliaro, an oncology specialist at the Mayo Clinic, also issued a statement: “I am pleased to report that Mr. Hagedorn has responded well to immunotherapy, which has been key to his recovery. He is doing well.”

Hagedorn was elected in 2018. He grew up on the family farm in Truman, Minn. His father, former U.S. Rep. Tom Hagedorn, grandfather, and great-grandfather were all southern Minnesota farmers.