Minnesota will receive $9.3 million from Wells Fargo in a nationwide settlement over the bank’s practice of opening accounts and enrolling customers in services without their consent.

Wells Fargo agreed to pay $575 million to settle the investigation and allegations brought by attorneys general from all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

“This settlement — on top of other settlements by federal regulators — is aimed to bring some measure of accountability to practices that are unacceptable for a banking institution,” Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson said in a statement Friday.

It’s the latest deal addressing Wells Fargo’s legal woes that began in 2016 when federal regulators revealed the bank had opened millions of unauthorized accounts or enrolled customers in online banking services without their consent or knowledge. Employees of the San Francisco-based bank, the nation’s third-largest by assets, said they felt pressured to perform the fraudulent actions due to the company’s aggressive sales goals.

Since the case was first exposed, allegations continued to pile up against Wells Fargo, including improperly referring customers to enroll in third-party renters’ and life insurance policies, improperly charging auto loan customers for force-placed and collateral protection insurance and incorrectly charging customers extension fees for mortgage rate locks.

This isn’t the bank’s first settlement related to the scandal. Wells Fargo agreed in April to pay more than $1 billion in civil penalties to the federal government’s Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Additionally, the company’s agreed to pay more than $600 million in restitution to consumers negatively affected by the fraudulent activities.

And just earlier this month, Wells Fargo shareholders won a class-action lawsuit against the company to the tune of $480 million for losses suffered when news of the scandal drove down its stock price.