Members of the Twin Cities Jewish community are gathering to mourn victims of Saturday's anti-Semitic shooting in Pittsburgh amid heightened security.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office began patrolling area Jewish places of worship and organizations with increased frequency Saturday night. In Minneapolis and St. Louis Park, police officers are providing an increased presence as well.

Several events have already been held throughout the weekend, with others planned for early in the week. Saturday night, dozens met in Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis to pray and sing songs. Mourners filled Temple Israel in Minneapolis on Sunday afternoon, and a third event was planned for Monday night at Mount Zion Temple in St. Paul.

The 3 p.m. start of the Temple Israel service was delayed because the line to get in stretched around the block. It is standing room only; capacity in the sanctuary is 1,000 and 1,500 are expected. Bags were searched at the door and several officers were stationed inside and outside.

Eleven people were killed and several wounded when a gunman with anti-Semitic views opened fire in a crowded synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday. The suspect, Robert Gregory Bowers, has been charged.

After news of the shooting broke, the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas scrambled to help Jewish leaders coordinate extra security at temples and other places community members might come together.

Minnesota events Monday: Interfaith vigil Mount Zion Temple 1300 Summit Ave, Saint Paul 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Gov. Mark Dayton announced Sunday afternoon that all U.S. flags and Minnesota flags are to be flown at half-staff at state and federal buildings in Minnesota, effective immediately.

Echoing President Donald Trump's proclamation, flags will be lowered until sunset on Wednesday.

Staff writer Mara Klecker contributed to this report.