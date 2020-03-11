The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday let stand a Winona County ban on frac sand mining, disagreeing with a local sand mine business that the 2016 ban was an infringement of their rights.

The ruling ends a four-year legal battle between the Winona County Board and the sand mine business, Minnesota Sands, which had argued in court briefs that the ban was a violation of the commerce clause of the Constitution and a government “taking” without compensation.

The southeast Minnesota county was the first in the state to enact a ban on mining silica sand, a key material for fracturing open shale rock to extract oil and natural gas. The county allowed sand mining to continue for construction sand, a cheaper and less-pure material used on roadways and as an aggregate for concrete.

The ban drew a lawsuit from Minnesota Sands, which had acquired mineral rights in Winona County. A district judge ruled for the county in 2017, dismissing the company’s claims. The company appealed and lost in a 2-1 decision at the state Court of Appeals in 2018.

The case has been closely watched by other counties throughout a region of Minnesota rich with silica sand deposits. Houston County, in the extreme southeast corner of the state, nearly enacted a ban before Winona.