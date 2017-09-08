The Minnesota Supreme Court has found that Gov. Mark Dayton's line-item veto of legislative funding was constitutional -- but said an ongoing dispute between the DFL governor and Republican-led Legislature will take more work to be resolved.

The six-page order issued Friday afternoon directs the governor and legislative leaders to quickly hire a mediator, sort out how much money the state House and Senate have on hand, and to find agreement over how to fund the Legislature in the future.

The state's highest court did not directly address a lower-court ruling that found that Dayton's veto was unconstitutional, but issued a different opinion on that legal question, finding that the governor's "exercise of his line-item veto power over the appropriation for the Legislature's biennial budget was constitutional."

In a statement, Dayton said he was "pleased" the court had upheld his line-item veto power as constitutional -- and that it had directed both sides to enter into mediation. The governor said he :proposed just such a remedy" when he issued his veto letter in May.

"I remain ready and very willing to engage in those negotiations immediately," he said. "I have asked my legal team to contact their legislative counterparts to begin to resolve this matter."

The order follows a months-long dispute between the governor and legislative leaders that began during discussions over the state's next budget and ended with Dayton striking funds from the state House and Senate in an effort to get GOP leaders to negotiate on a tax bill and a handful of other issues.

The Legislature sued, arguing that Dayton had violated the constitutional separation between equal branches of government. The two sides later agreed to a tentative deal that funds the House and Senate through Oct. 1.

The court's decision, signed by Chief Justice Lorie Gildea, did not include any dissents from the six justices who participated in the case. Justice David Stras recused himself from the case.

The order directs the two sides to select a mediator by Sept. 12.