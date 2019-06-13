Shannon Greer
Sparkle ruffle top,$40, zara.com Blue split-leg pant, $169, patriziapepe.com Baublebar earrings, $17, nordstromrack.com Hair and makeup artist: Morgan Blaul, morganblaul.com; Model: Meron, Wilhelmina.com

 

All of yellow’s shades, from neon lemon to deep mustard, are on display this summer, along with sea- and sky-inspired blues. These vibrant colors join with the season’s light fabrics — silk, satin, lace — to create looks with strength, softness, form and flow. You’ll find all sorts of special effects, too, from bell sleeves to patch pockets to pleated tops. Let the colors, textures and extra touches add joy to the warm days ahead.

 

 

Bell-sleeve top, $35, nordstromrack.com Harem pant, $40, zara.com Lanvin satin low tops, $465, farfetch.com Earrings, $15, hm.com Hair and makeup artist: Morgan Blaul, morganblaul.com; Model: Meron, Wilhelmina.com
Asymmetrical pleated top, $1,131, rochas.com Pleated skirt, $850, driesvannoten.com Fishbone earrings, $13, nordstromrack.com Hair and Make-up Artist: Morgan Blaul, morganblaul.com; Model: Meron, Wilhelmina.com
Tory Burch slip dress, $199, tjmaxx.com Blue linen wrap, $112, infavorof.com Hair and Make-up Artist: Morgan Blaul, morganblaul.com; Model: Meron, Wilhelmina.com
Nude lace dress, $80, nordstromrack.com Vintage Marni blue flats, $350, studiobstyle.com Gold drop earrings, $10, tjmaxx.com Hair and Make-up Artist: Morgan Blaul, morganblaul.com; Model: Meron, Wilhelmina.com
Rokh pinstriped dress, $1,019, farfetch.com Rochas pumps, $305, farfetch.com Hair and Make-up Artist: Morgan Blaul, morganblaul.com; Model: Meron, Wilhelmina.com