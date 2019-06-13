All of yellow’s shades, from neon lemon to deep mustard, are on display this summer, along with sea- and sky-inspired blues. These vibrant colors join with the season’s light fabrics — silk, satin, lace — to create looks with strength, softness, form and flow. You’ll find all sorts of special effects, too, from bell sleeves to patch pockets to pleated tops. Let the colors, textures and extra touches add joy to the warm days ahead.

Tory Burch slip dress, $199, tjmaxx.com Blue linen wrap, $112, infavorof.com Hair and Make-up Artist: Morgan Blaul, morganblaul.com; Model: Meron, Wilhelmina.com