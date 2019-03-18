Suicide deaths in Minnesota rose by 5 percent in 2017, continuing a trend that began in 2000 and reaching a record level, according to data released Monday by the Minnesota Health Department.

The state recorded 783 suicides in 2017.

The suicide rate among men increased 9 percent while the rate among women fell 10 percent. Overall, the rate for men is four times higher than for women.

Deaths from opioid overdoses also increased in 2017, rising 12 percent to 422, while deaths attributed to alcohol-related causes dropped slightly to 636, the Health Department said.

State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the increase in what she called preventable deaths has many causes, but added that “a key factor is a lack of social connectedness and opportunity.”

Suicide is the eighth leading cause of death in Minnesota. Compared to other states, Minnesota has the 14th lowest suicide rate.

State health officials have set a goal of reducing suicides 20 percent by 2025.

The state’s suicide prevention efforts “are based on the evidence that suicides are preventable, mental illness is treatable and recovery is possible,” the Health Department said in its report.