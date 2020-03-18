Another day, another honor for Minnesota State Mankato’s Marc Michaelis.

The Mavericks senior forward on Wednesday was named WCHA player of year, this honor coming a day after he was named the conference’s offensive player of the year and named to the All-USCHO first team.

The Mannheim, Germany, native had 44 points on 20 goals and 24 assists this season despite missing seven game because of injury. His point total ranked third nationally, and he paced the WCHA in goals per game (0.65), points per game (1.42), power-play points (21), game-winning goals (five) and short-handed goals (three). He is a four-time first-team All-WCHA honoree.

Michaelis, who led Minnesota State to its third consecutive MacNaughton Cup, is the top career scorer in the WCHA since the 2013-14 realignment, with 162 points on 71 goals and 91 assists. His career goals, power-play goals (30) and short-handed goals (10) also lead the WCHA since realignment.

On Tuesday, three other Minnesota State players joined Michaelis in receiving WCHA honors. Sophomore Dryden McKay was named goaltender of the year, freshman forward Lucas Sowder was named rookie of the year and senior forward Edwin Hookenson was named student-athlete of the year.

The other WCHA individual honors went to Bowling Green senior Alec Rauhauser as defenseman of the year and Bemidji State’s Tom Serratore, who led the Beavers to a leagye runner-up finish, as coach of the year.

McKay, who led the nation in wins (30), goals-against average (1.31), save percentage (.942) and shutouts (10), also joined Michaelis on the All-USCHO first team.

Hobey Baker top 10 finalists named

Minnesota State's Michaelis and McKay, along with Minnesota Duluth defenseman Scott Perunovich and North Dakota' forward Jordan Kawaguchi, were among the 10 finalists announced Wednesday for the Hobey Baker Award, given to college hockey's top player. The finalists are:

* Morgan Barron, F, Cornell

* Jason Cotton, F, Sacred Heart

* Jack Dugan, F, Providence

* David Farrance, D, Boston University

* Jordan Kawaguchi, F, North Dakota

* John Leonard, F, Massachusetts

* Dryden McKay, G, Minnesota State

* Marc Michaelis, F, Minnesota State

* Scott Perunovich, D, Minnesota Duluth

* Jeremy Swayman, G, Maine