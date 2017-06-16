Students at the seven Minnesota State universities would face a 3.9 percent, or $272, increase in tuition this fall, under a proposed budget released Friday by the Minnesota State system.

At the same time, average tuition at the state’s two-year colleges would rise by 1 percent, or $48 a year, to $4,815 a year. It would be the first time the rate has increased in five years.

At the four-year universities, the new average tuition would be $7,288 a year.

The proposal, which was posted on the system’s website Friday, describes the new rates as “modest but necessary tuition increases.”

The proposal would, in effect, return tuition at the two-year colleges to the same rate that was in effect in the 2012-13 school year. That rate was frozen by state law until last year, when the state Legislature mandated a 1 percent tuition cut.

Last fall, Minnesota State officials had offered to freeze tuition until 2019 if state lawmakers approved a $178 million increase for the system’s colleges and universities. But the state appropriation, approved in May, gave them a $106 million increase, about 60 percent of the request.

At the same time, the Minnesota Legislature voted to place a 1 percent cap on any tuition increase at the two-year public colleges this fall. It also required all Minnesota State colleges and universities to freeze tuition in the 2018-19 school year.

The board of trustees will vote on the proposal next Wednesday.