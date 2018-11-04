Bryce Meehl passed for 424 yards and two touchdowns to help MSU Moorhead outlast host Bemidji State 31-26 on Saturday.

The Beavers (6-4, 4-2 NSIC North) scored with 2:12 remaining to pull within five points and recovered the ensuing onside kick. But on the Beavers' first play after that, the Dragons' Michael Strand recovered a Beavers fumble to seal the victory.

The Dragons' Jake Richter caught 13 passes for 234 yards — 3 yards shy of the program single-game record.

Concordia (St. Paul) 16, SW Minnesota State 10: Jonas Schenderlein kicked field goals of 53, 28 and 52 yards to lift the Golden Bears to the victory over the host Mustangs.

St. Cloud State 30, Minot State 23: Gregory Lewis rushed for 226 yards and a TD to lead the visiting Huskies past the Marauders.

Winona State 34, Augustana 20: The Warriors scored 24 points in the fourth quarter to rally for the victory in Sioux Falls, S.D. Isaiah Hall had two interceptions and Alonzo Alexander returned an interception 40 yards for a TD for the Warriors.

UMAC

Martin Luther 40, MacMurray 6: The host Knights clinched a least a share of the UMAC title and the conference's automatic berth in the Division III playoffs with the victory in New Ulm, Minn. Zach Bloomquist passed for two TDs and ran for a TD and Austin DeNoyer ran for 126 yards and two TDs to lead the Knights (8-1, 7-0 UMAC), who set a school single-season record for victories.

Northwestern 20, Westminster 17 [OT]: Josiah Donat kicked a 16-yard FG in overtime to lift the Eagles to the victory in Fulton, Mo.

St. Scholastica 47, Minn.-Morris 16: Zach Edwards passed for 318 yards and four TDs to pace the host Saints.

Midwest

U. of Chicago 28, Macalester 21: Marco Cobian passed for 273 yards and four TDs to lead the visiting Maroons past the Scots in St. Paul. Cody Petrich passed for 294 yards and two TDs for the Scots.

NEWS SERVICES