Minnesota State Mankato rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit for a 31-21 NSIC victory over host Winona State on Saturday.

The Mavericks (4-0), ranked No. 1 in the d2football.com poll, outscored the Warriors 24-0 in the second half to earn their 17th consecutive conference victory.

The Mavericks were led by Nate Gunn's three second-half rushing touchdowns.

Gunn, who finished with 126 rushing yards, scored on a 10-yard run early in the third quarter to pull the Mavericks within 21-13. He then scored on runs of 2 and 7 yards in the fourth quarter.

Both of those fourth-quarter scoring drives by the Mavericks started after interceptions.

Owen Burke passed for 257 yards and a touchdown to lead the Warriors (2-2).

St. Cloud State 19, Northern State 14: John Pass caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Justin Czech with 4 minutes, 42 seconds left to rally the Huskies in Aberdeen, S.D. Following the touchdown, which was the last score of the game, the Huskies forced the Wolves to punt on their ensuing possession. The Huskies had possession for the final 3:45. Curtwan Evans rushed for 140 yards. The Huskies defense limited the Wolves to 143 yards on offense — including 2 yards rushing — and nine first downs.

SW Minnesota State 21, Upper Iowa 20: Blake Gimbel passed for 252 yards and three touchdowns to help the Mustangs outlast the visiting Peacocks and end an 11-game losing streak dating to last season. Max Simmons rushed for 154 yards for the Mustangs (1-3).

Minnesota-Crookston 29, Minot State 21: The Golden Eagles ended a 26-game losing streak by holding on for the victory in Minot, N.D. Minnesota-Crookston (1-3) led 27-7 going into the fourth quarter before the Beavers pulled within 27-21. The Golden Eagles got a safety in the final two minutes. Jalin Scott passed for 213 yards and a TD and ran for three TDs to pace the Golden Eagles, whose last victory was over Minot at home in 2015. It was the Golden Eagles' first road victory since 2007.

UMAC

Martin Luther 63, Greenville 28: Zach Bloomquist passed for 289 yards and two TDs and ran for 79 yards and three TDs to lead the Knights (2-1, 1-0 UMAC) to the victory in Greenville, Ill. The Knights set school single-game records in passing (405 yards) and total offense (711 yards).

St. Scholastica 23, Westminster 20: After falling behind, 20-3, the Saints (2-1, 2-0 UMAC) scored 20 unanswered points to rally for the victory over the Blue Jays in Duluth.