Nate Gunn rushed for two touchdowns and J.D. Ekowa ran for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass to lead Minnesota State Mankato to a 35-7 victory over Colorado State-Pueblo in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs Saturday in Mankato, Minn.

The Mavericks (12-0) will play host to Texas A&M-Commerce next Saturday. Texas A&M Commerce (11-2) defeated Colorado School of Mines 23-3 on Saturday.

Gunn, who gained 76 yards in 16 carries, scored on runs of 9 and 4 yards in the second quarter as the Mavericks opened a 21-0 lead.

Ekowa completed a 74-yard TD pass to Shane Zylstra in the first minute of the third quarter and then scored on an 8-yard run later in the quarter to give the Mavericks a 35-7 lead.

The Mavericks outgained the ThunderWolves (11-2) 547-176.

Division III playoffs

St. John's 55, Chapman 26: Jackson Erdmann passed for 458 yards and five TDs to lead the Johnnies to the second-round victory over previously unbeaten Chapman in Orange, Calif.

Henry Trost scored touchdowns and T.J. Hodge caught two touchdown passes for the Johnnies, who had 646 yards in offense. Ravi Alston, Hodge and Trost each went over 100 yards receiving for the Johnnies.

The host Panthers (10-1), who earned their first playoff victory ever last week by outlasting Linfield 68-65 in three overtimes, led 3-0 after one quarter.

The Johnnies took the lead early in the second quarter on a 13-yard run by Trost. Chapman pulled within 7-6 on Ken Baierl's second field goal, but Erdmann threw two TD passes in the final four minutes of the first half to give the Johnnies a 21-6 halftime lead.

The Johnnies (11-1) will play at Wheaton (Ill.) next Saturday. Wheaton defeated Central (Iowa) 49-13 on Saturday.