Minnesota State Mankato, ranked No. 3 in NCAA Division II, used a strong defensive effort to defeat Concordia (St. Paul) 29-3 in an NSIC South Division game on Saturday in St. Paul.

The Mavericks (3-0 overall, 3-0 NSIC South) allowed the Golden Bears just eight first downs, 14 rushing yards and 134 yards in total offense as they won their 27th consecutive regular-season game.

The Mavericks also forced three turnovers and had 13 tackles for loss and three sacks as they handed the Golden Bears (2-1, 2-1) their first loss of the season.

Nate Gunn rushed for 103 yards and J.D. Ekowa completed 10 of 12 passes for 88 yards and a TD for the Mavericks.

Bemidji State 27, Minnesota-Crookston 10: Jared Henning ran for 135 yards and a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass and Jalen Frye rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Beavers (3-0, 3-0 NSIC North) past the host Golden Eagles.

Minnesota Duluth 20, St. Cloud State 14: The host Bulldogs (3-0, 3-0 NSIC North), ranked No. 13 in Division II, held on for their 22nd consecutive regular-season victory. St. Cloud scored with 3:32 remaining, but the Bulldogs ran out the clock.

MSU Moorhead 24, Northern State 17: Matthew Plasterer passed for 265 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Dragons (2-1, 2-1 NSIC North) to a road victory in Aberdeen, S.D.

Sioux Falls 51, SW Minnesota State 7: Thuro Reisdorfer rushed for 113 yards and four TDs as the Cougars ran past the host Mustangs in an NSIC South Division game in Marshall, Minn. The Cougars (2-1) outrushed the Mustangs (0-3) 358-6 and had a 564-160 edge in total offense.

UMAC

Greenville 42, Northwestern 14: Paul Garrett rushed for 101 yards and two TDs and George Harris passed for 271 yards and a TD to lead Greenville past the host Eagles. Caleb Sieben caught two TD passes for the Eagles (0-3, 0-1 UMAC).

MacMurray 38, Minnesota-Morris 14: Ethan Downs and Jace Bland each rushed for two TDs and Bobby Tedesco threw two TD passes to lead the Highlanders (2-1, 1-0) past the host Cougars. Daniel Francis passed for 222 yards and a TD for the Cougars (0-3, 0-1).