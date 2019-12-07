Nate Gunn rushed for 174 yards and three touchdowns as host Minnesota State Mankato rolled to a 42-21 victory over Texas A&M-Commerce in the quarterfinals of the Division II playoffs on Saturday.

The Mavericks (13-0) will play Saturday in the semifinals against an opponent to be determined. The four quarterfinal winners are re-seeded for the semifinals.

The Mavericks trailed 14-7 late in the first quarter before scoring 35 unanswered points to open a 42-14 lead midway through the fourth quarter. The Lions final touchdown came with less than a minute remaining.

The Mavericks led 21-14 at halftime before Alex Goettl returned an interception 31 yards for a touchown midway through the third quarter to extend the Mavericks lead to 27-14. The interception was one three turnovers forced by the Mavericks defense.

Mineral Water Bowl

Nebraska-Kearney 50, Winona State 33: T.J. Davis rushed for 144 yards and four touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass to lead the Lopers past the Warriors in Excelsior Springs, Mo. All five touchdowns accounted for by Davis came in the first half as the Lopers (7-5) built a 36-19 halftime lead. Owen Burke passed for 284 yards and three TDs for the Warriors (8-4).