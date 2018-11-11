Minnesota State Mankato earned a share of the NSIC overall championship with a 47-7 victory over visiting Upper Iowa on Saturday.

It was the 24th consecutive regular-season victory for the Mavericks (11-0, 7-0 NSIC South), ranked No. 1 in Division II.

The Mavericks defense intercepted three passes and had 10 sacks while limiting the Peacocks to 168 yards and nine first downs.

Ryan Schlichte threw two TD passes and Justin Taormina ran for two TDs to pace the Mavericks, who had 460 yards in offense.

Minnesota Duluth 40, Northern State 13: The Bulldogs, ranked No. 5 in Division II, tied the Mavericks for the NSIC overall title with the victory over the visiting Wolves. Zach Ojile rushed for two TDs and Mike Rybarczyk passed for 213 yards and ran for a TD to lead the Bulldogs (11-0, 7-0 NSIC North), who won their 19th consecutive regular-season game.

MSU Moorhead 13, St. Cloud State 10: The host Dragons (8-3, 6-1 NSIC North) overcame a 10-point second-half deficit vs. the Huskies. The Dragons clinched the NSIC's berth in the Mineral Water Bowl and reached eight victories for the first time since 1991.

Winona State 24, Concordia (St. Paul) 20: John Rumpza threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Connor Schulz with 36 seconds left to lift the Warriors past the visiting Golden Bears. Concordia had taken a 20-17 lead early in the fourth quarter on a 56-yard field goal by Jonas Schenderlein.

Bemidji State 69, Minot State 7: Alec Ogden threw four touchdown passes and Andrew Lackowski rushed for 189 yards and a TD to lead the host Beavers to a victory over the Beavers.

Augustana 28, Southwest Minnesota State 18: Kyle Saddler passed for 324 yards and four TDs to lead the Vikings past the host Mustangs. Blake Gimbel completed 43 of 70 passes for 423 yards and two TDs for the Mustangs.

Midwest

Illinois College 35, Macalester 28: Drew Chance threw a TD pass — his fourth of the game — with 3:31 remaining to lift the visiting Blueboys past the Scots. Grady Munro passed for 266 yards and three TDs for the Scots.

UMAC

Martin Luther 47, Crown 18: Austin DeNoyer rushed for 125 yards and three TDs to lead the host Knights past the Storm.

Northwestern (St. Paul) 28, Iowa Wesleyan 0: The Eagles defense forced four turnovers and blocked a punt that resulted in a touchdown. Damon Clapper ran for a TD and passed for a TD for Northwestern (5-5, 5-3 UMAC).