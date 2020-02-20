The quarterfinals of the Minnesota girls' hockey tournament aren't on TV. But you can click below for a link to the live video and more on today's Class 2A games.

The tournament starts at 11 a.m., with four quarterfinal; games at the Xcel Energy Center. The semifinals in Class 1A and 2A are Friday.

The video is provided by PrepSpotlight.TV. Click here to watch.

Today's schedule:

11 a.m.: Andover vs. Farmington

1 p.m.: Minnetonka vs. Roseau

6 p.m.: Edina vs. Burnsville

8 p.m.: Maple Grove vs. Hill-Murray

