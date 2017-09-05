Minnesota State Fair officials confirmed Tuesday that this year’s get-together was more popular than ever, with attendance for the 12 days coming in just shy of 2 million.

With three record days this year, the fair’s final attendance tally was 1,997,320. That easily topped the previous record of 1,943,719 set just last year.

The fair, which wrapped up Monday and centered on food, music, rides, agriculture and seemingly all things Minnesotan, benefited from ideal weather conditions most days as well as strong grandstand acts such as Stevie Nicks, John Mellencamp, Usher, Toby Keith and Jim Gaffigan.

Single-day attendance marks were set on Aug. 28 (144,504 visitors), Sept. 1 (187,066) and Sept. 3 (242,759).