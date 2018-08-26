MILITARY APPRECIATION DAY: More than 50 educational booths and organizations that support the military in celebration of Military Appreciation Day presented by USAA. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Active and retired military and veterans receive an admission discount at the gate with valid documentation of service. Early bird specials at Mighty Midway and Kidway until 1 p.m.

MUSIC

GRANDSTAND: Jason Mraz: With Brett Dennen. 7:30 p.m.

DAN PATCH PARK: Ciara Drexler: Noon & 3 p.m.

DNR PARK: Roe Family Singers: 10 a.m., noon, 2, 4 & 7 p.m.; Ecuador Manta: 5-9 p.m.

INTERNATIONAL BAZAAR: Roy Sands & the Polka Dots: 10:45 a.m., noon & 1:15 p.m.; Scottie Miller Band: 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.; Pop Rocks: 8 p.m.

LEINIE LODGE BANDSHELL: 34th Infantry Division “Red Bull” Band: 10:30 & 11:45 a.m.; Malpas Brothers: 1 & 2:30 p.m.; Ben Haggard: 3:30 & 4:45 p.m.; State Fair Amateur Talent Contest: 6 p.m.; En Vogue: 8:30 p.m.

MINNESOTA WINE COUNTRY: Junk Funk Percussion Experience: 6:30 p.m.

RAMBERG MUSIC CAFE: Banjo Boys Variety Band: 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.; Jeff Arundel & the Hammsmen: 10:30, 11:45 a.m. & 1 p.m.

SCHILLING AMPHITHEATER: Dustbowl Revival: 8 p.m.; Barbary Coast Dixieland Showband: 11:30 a.m., 12:30 & 1:30 p.m.; WoodPicks: 3, 4 & 5 p.m.; The Memories: 6 p.m.

FAMILY FARE

AGRICULTURE HORTICULTURE BUILDING: Veterans Garden Ceremony: A ceremony honoring Minnesota’s veterans will be held at the Veterans Garden. The garden was established in 2005 to honor all Minnesotans who have served in the U.S. armed forces, from territorial days through the present. The garden features plaques honoring Minnesota veterans of the Civil War, World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, as well as a Blue Star Memorial honoring all American military veterans and a Gold Star Families plaque that honors families of those who died while in military service to our nation. At the Veterans Garden, outside the south side of the Agriculture Horticulture Building. 9:30 p.m.

CATTLE BARN AND ANNEX: Moo Booth: Watch cows being milked, join in activities and competitions and learn about cows and how your food goes from farm to table. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Moo Sample Station: Free treats courtesy of local food organizations. Located outside the Cattle Barn on the northwest corner. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Moo Booth: Video Presentations: Barn Stage, inside Cattle Barn. 9, 10 a.m., noon, 1:30, 2, 4, 6 & 7 p.m.; Moo Booth: Moo Live: Presentations and interactive activities highlighting cows and agriculture. Barn Stage, inside Cattle Barn. 11 a.m. & 3 p.m.; Moo Booth: Moo Quiz Show: Compete for prizes against your fellow fair guests as you test your knowledge of beef and dairy cattle. 5:30 p.m.; AGDAY365: A quiz show on the Barn Stage, inside Cattle Barn. 12:30 p.m.

CHS MIRACLE OF BIRTH CENTER: This agricultural education exhibit is the birthplace of nearly 200 animals. New this year: FFA youth will lead hands-on AG-tivities and make-and-take crafting to help young people earn a “Bag of Ag” (while supplies last). 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Two Truths and a Lie: 6 p.m.; Meet the Veterinarians: Q&A with vets. 1 p.m.; Thank a Farmer Magic Show: Noon, 2 & 4 p.m.; National Honey Queen: Meet and learn with the National Honey Queen. 11 a.m.; FFA Talent Act: 3 & 5 p.m.; FFA Creed Speaker: 3:30 p.m.; FFA Public Speaking: 5:30 p.m.

DAILY MALL PARADE: The 14-block parade route begins near the Haunted House and heads north on Cosgrove St., west on Randall Av and south on Underwood St. 2 p.m.

DAIRY BUILDING: Butter Sculptures: Princess Kay and court will have their likeness carved into 90-pound blocks of butter. One sculpture is created each day while the princesses and sculptor rotate in a display cooler and answer questions. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

DAN PATCH PARK: USAA Yellow Ribbon Proclamation by Governor Mark Dayton: 11 a.m.; Women’s Empowerment Presentation: 1:30 p.m.; I Am Not Invisible Campaign: 2 p.m.; Zumba: 2:30 & 9 p.m.

DNR PARK: Smokey Bear: 11 a.m. & 1 p.m.; DNR Fire Prevention Building: Learn about firefighting equipment and the impact of fires. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; DNR Fire Tower: Climb the DNR Fire Tower (weather permitting) to get a bird’s-eye view of the fairgrounds and learn what it’s like to watch for wildfires from a tower. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Ask a DNR Expert: 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; DNR Building: The Minnesota outdoors are showcased; aquariums show fish in their native habitats. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fish Pond Talks: 9:45, 10:45, 11:45 a.m., 12:45, 1:45, 2:45, 3:45, 4:45, 5:45 & 6:45 p.m.; Emerald Ash Borer Costumed Character: Noon & 2 p.m.

EDUCATION BUILDING: Education and health institutions and nonprofits offer information and free goodies. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Pleasant Valley Cloggers: 10, 11 a.m. & noon; Square Dance Federation of Minnesota: 1 & 2:30 p.m.

EXPO PLACE: Black Storytellers Alliance: 10:15, 11 a.m., 12:30 & 1:15 p.m.; Open Eye Figure Theatre: 2:45, 3:30, 5 & 5:45 p.m.

FAMILY FAIR/BALDWIN PARK: Alphabet Forest: Meet authors, pose for photos with fair letters and make crafts. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Great Big Sandbox: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Duke Otherwise: 10:30, 11:30 a.m. & 3 p.m.; Sean Emery: 12:30 & 5 p.m.; Steve Trash: 1:30, 4 & 6 p.m.; County Fair Talent Contest: 7 p.m.; Math On-a-Stick: Explore math ideas, go on a number scavenger hunt and take the pentagon challenge. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

FINE ARTS CENTER: Be a fine arts detective using observation skills and clues to find art pieces throughout the Fine Arts exhibition. Also daily featured artists and artist talks. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

GIANT SING ALONG: Group karaoke. South side of Murphy Av. between Underwood and Cooper Sts. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

HORSE BARN: EquiMania!: Interactive equine education with full-size skeletons, anatomy models, tail-braiding and stations detailing horse behavior and rider safety. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

INTERNATIONAL BAZAAR: Impossible Salt Musical Storytellers: Festival of Nations Demonstration Stage. Noon, 1:30, 3 & 4:30 p.m.

LASER ENCORE’S LASER HITZ SHOW: High-powered aerial laser beams dance above fair guests while colorful images light up a gigantic screen — all choreographed to hit music. At Cosgrove St. and Randall Av. 9:15 p.m.

LEINIE LODGE BANDSHELL: Military Appreciation Day Program: This program recognizes this year’s Military Appreciation Day theme of honoring Minnesota’s women veterans. 9:45 a.m.; Military Appreciation Day Flag Raising and Flyover: 10:25 a.m.

LITTLE FARM HANDS: A hands-on agricultural education exhibit for children. 8 a.m.-7 p.m.;

OLD IRON SHOW: Reminiscent of the old Machinery Hill, rare and fully operational antique farm equipment is displayed and demonstrated. Near Little Farm Hands on Lee Av. between Underwood and Cooper Sts. 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

NORTHWOODS: All-Star Stunt Dogs Splash: 11 a.m., 2 & 4:30 p.m.; Timberworks Lumberjack Show: 3, 5:30 & 7 p.m.

RAMBERG MUSIC CAFE: Relax & Recharge Station: Free water, phone charging and more. 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

SCHILLING AMPHITHEATER: History On-a-Schtick: 9:30 & 10:30 a.m.

SHEEP AND POULTRY BARN: Baa Booth: An educational exhibit featuring sheep displays and hands-on activities. Inside the Sheep Barn at the south end. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

SPIRIT OF AVIATION: Learn about the Experimental Aircraft Association through a 360-degree virtual reality video experience. Build a foam glider, flight simulation and more. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

SWINE BARN: Oink Booth: A glimpse into the world of pig farming. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Pig Tales: A narrated talk and Q&A about pigs. 11 a.m.

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA DRIVEN TO DISCOVER: Participate in studies by U departments, talk with researchers and learn about their work. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

VISITORS PLAZA: Fairborne and Fairchild Appearance: Free photo opportunities and autograph sessions with State Fair mascots. 11 a.m. & 4 p.m.

WALKING HISTORY TOUR: A free, self-guided tour revealing State Fair history with three new stops. Pick up a brochure at any of the 12 stops on the fairgrounds.

WARNER COLISEUM: Minnesota State Fair Horse Show: An Evening of Equine: Demonstrations by Northern Lake Vaulters. 6 p.m.

WEST END MARKET: History & Heritage Center: Showcases fair competition, entertainment, agriculture, food, merchandise, rides and games and Minnesota industry. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

DEMONSTRATIONS AND PROGRAMS

CATTLE BARN AND ANNEX: Moo Booth: Milking Demonstrations: Moo Stage, outside Cattle Barn. 10 a.m., noon, 2, 4 & 6 p.m.

CREATIVE ACTIVITIES AND ANNEX: Weavers Guild of Minnesota: Demonstrations of loom and hand weaving, spinning and wool carding. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

DNR PARK: Raptor Displays and Flying Demonstrations: 11 a.m., 1 & 3 p.m.

ECO EXPERIENCE/PROGRESS CENTER: Renewing the Countryside Cooking Demonstrations: 11 a.m., 1 & 3 p.m.; ReUSE Minnesota Demonstrations: 10 a.m., 12:30, 3 & 5:30 p.m.

EDUCATION BUILDING: FIRST Robotics Demonstrations: High school FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics teams showcase the inner workings of their robots. 10 a.m., noon & 3 p.m.

PET PAVILIONS: Twin Cities Obedience Training Club: 9, 10, 11 a.m., noon & 1 p.m.; North Star Therapy Animals: 2, 3, 4 & 5 p.m.; St. Paul Police K-9 Foundation: 7 p.m.

THE X-ZONE: 3rd Lair SkatePark: High-flying BMX bike and skateboarding demonstrations. 4:30 & 6:30 p.m.

JUDGING

4-H BUILDING: 4-H Chef for a Day Cook-Off: 6 p.m.

CATTLE BARN AND ANNEX: Make It Better With Butter Contest: Moo Stage, outside Cattle Barn. 10 a.m.; Agrilympics: Celebrity Farm Animal Calling Contest: Moo Stage, outside Cattle Barn. 12:20 p.m.

COMPEER ARENA: Boer Goats Open Class: 8 a.m.; Minnesota State Fair Horse Show: Signature Class Cutting Horse Competition: 3 p.m.

SHEEP AND POULTRY BARN: Sheep Open Class: 8, 8:30, 9 a.m. & 1 p.m.; Poultry Open Class Judging: Chicken, Turkey, Waterfowl and Pigeon: 9 a.m.

SWINE BARN: Swine Open Class and Junior Crossbred Breeding Gilts: 8 a.m.; Swine Open Class: Minnesota Junior Barrow Classic — Skill-a-Thon: 11 a.m.

WARNER COLISEUM: Dairy Cattle Open Class: 10 a.m.

THE X-ZONE: 3rd Lair SkatePark Championship Summer Series: Intermediate division. Noon.

ANIMALS

CATTLE BARN AND ANNEX: Moo Booth: Hand Milking: Find out if you have what it takes to milk a cow. Moo Stage, outside Cattle Barn. 11:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

CHS MIRACLE OF BIRTH CENTER: Meet the Animals: Q&A with FFA members and their animals. 10 a.m.

HORSE BARN: Aisle of Breeds: A showcase of different breeds and types of horses. Meet the horses and owners and get answers to equine questions. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

PET PAVILIONS: A 6,600-square-foot open-air pavilion just west of the former Pet Center will house purebred dog breed booths and the Pet Surgery Suite, where Minnesota Veterinary Medical Association members perform spay and neuter surgeries. A nearby structure will feature merchants selling pet-centric treats and accessories. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Meet the Dog Breeds: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Pet Surgery: 10 a.m., noon, 2 & 4 p.m.; Rhonda Meath and her German shepherds: 6 p.m.

SHEEP AND POULTRY BARN: Hop, Flop & Sniff: See rabbit breeds and the different variations of traits. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

HOME AND HOBBIES

AGRICULTURE/HORTICULTURE BUILDING: The Common Table: Minnesota Eats: Interactive exhibit featuring various garden types including an aquaponics system, more than 200 edible plants, an interactive foodscape and waste reduction kitchen as well as dirt and compost displays, all informed by members of the local food community. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild: Beer education presentations. Sip on a rotating beer flight from more than 80 of the state’s breweries and brew pubs. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Minnesota Department of Agriculture: Learn what you need to know to sell your canned pickles or salsa, pick up a free packet of flower seeds, snap a photo with a beekeeper and meet a farmer. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Minnesota State Fair Flower Show: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Minnesota State Floral Association’s “Floralpalooza Celebrates the Seasons!” Local florists present floralscapes that depict the dramatic mood swings of Minnesota seasons. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Garden Kaleidoscopes: Peer into garden kaleidoscopes and see gorgeous flowers transform into mesmerizing images of color and movement. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; University of Minnesota College of Food, Agricultural & Natural Resource Sciences: Discover how the U tackles local and global challenges through interactive displays, hands-on activities and advice from master gardeners. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Water Conservation Practices for Irrigating Your Lawn: Meet U turf-grass science experts to learn about water conservation practices for your lawn. Discover the benefits of auditing your irrigation system, planting drought-tolerant turfgrasses, utilizing smart controllers, rain sensors, soil moisture sensors and much more. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Night Gardens: 10 a.m.; Ask the Apple Grower: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Ask the Cider Maker: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Ask the Minnesota Grape Growers Association: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Chinese Gardens: Plants & Design Elements: 11 a.m.; Looking Inside the Hive: 10:30 a.m., 12:30, 2:30, 4:30 & 6:30 p.m.; Cooking with Honey: 11, 11:30 a.m. & noon; Clear, Simple, Sustainable and Fearless Pruning: Noon; Straw Bale Solutions: 1 p.m.; Children’s Mystery Flower Contest: Kids 12 and under are invited to use their detective skills to identify flowers by sight and smells. 1 p.m.; Crop Art Demonstrations by Linda Paulsen: 1-5 p.m.; Meet a Straw Bale Gardner: 2 p.m.; Weatherproof Lawns: 2 p.m.; Water Wisely: 3 p.m.; Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild Talks: 3 & 6 p.m.; Beekeeper’s Corner: Mini-Classes for Beekeepers: 3, 3:15, 3:30 & 3:45 p.m.; Sustainable Lawn Care: 4 p.m.; Native Bees: 5 p.m.

CHS MIRACLE OF BIRTH CENTER: FFA Landscape Design & Construction Displays: Teams create a display for this year’s theme, “Garden for Pollinators.” 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

CREATIVE ACTIVITIES AND ANNEX: Home to needlework, handicrafts, baking and canning. The featured exhibits are a to-scale miniature room by Minnesota Miniature Guild and “Tinkertoy Midway,” a display made of thousands of Tinkertoys. The brand-new Cambria Kitchen features demonstrations from a high-profile chef and local culinary organizations. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Recipe Card Roundup: Each day blue-ribbon winning recipe cards will be given away. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. & 4-5 p.m.; Midwest Machine Knitter Collaborative: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Swedish Wire Weaving: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

ECO EXPERIENCE/PROGRESS CENTER: Eco Experience: The latest in easy, everyday reduce-reuse-recycle how-tos, healthy cooking, innovations in green technology and transportation, the 15-foot talking Paul Bunyan and more. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; People Friendly Driver: 10 a.m.; Alternatives to Lawns: Noon; Declutter and Do Good: Surprising Things You Can Donate to Charity: 2 p.m.; At-Home Organics Recycling Made Easy: 4 & 5 p.m.

MINNESOTA WINE COUNTRY: Wine & Chocolate Pairings: 3:30 p.m.