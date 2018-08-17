THRIFTY THURSDAY: Reduced admission: adults (13-64) $12; kids (5-12) $9. Special ride and game promotions at the Mighty Midway and Kidway all day. Many vendors offer special bargains.

MUSIC

GRANDSTAND: Niall Horan: With Maren Morris. 7 p.m.

DNR PARK: Darlene & the Boys: 10 a.m., noon, 2, 4 & 7 p.m.; Ecuador Manta: 5-9 p.m.

EDUCATION BUILDING: Young Fidlers Association of Minnesota: 10, 11 a.m. & noon; Cadenza: 3:30, 4:30 & 5:30 p.m.

INTERNATIONAL BAZAAR: Mariachi Jalisco de Minnesota: 10:45 a.m., noon & 1:15 p.m.; Cafe Accordion Orchestra: 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.; Shane Martin: 8 p.m.; Max Thompson: Festival of Nations Demonstration Stage. Noon, 1:30, 3 & 4:30 p.m.

LEINIE LODGE BANDSHELL: Martin Family Circus: 10:30 & 11:45 a.m.; Charlie Faye & the Fayettes: 1 & 2:30 p.m.; Carlene Carter: 3:30 & 4:45 p.m.; State Fair Amateur Talent Contest: 6 p.m.

MINNESOTA WINE COUNTRY: Pushing Chain: 6:30 p.m.

RAMBERG MUSIC CAFE: Hank Thunander: 10:30, 11:45 a.m. & 1 p.m.; The Neighborhood Trio: 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.

SCHILLING AMPHITHEATER: Miss Myra & the Moonshiners: 11:30 a.m., 12:30 & 1:30 p.m.; Lisa Wenger Band: 3, 4 & 5 p.m.; In Capable Hands: 6 p.m.; The Last Revel: 8 p.m.

FAMILY FARE

AGRICULTURE/HORTICULTURE BUILDING: Ag Literacy Make-and-Take Activities: 1 p.m.

CATTLE BARN AND ANNEX: Moo Booth: Watch cows being milked and learn about cows and how your food goes from farm to table. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Moo Sample Station: Free treats outside the Cattle Barn on the northwest corner. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Moo Live: Interactive activities highlighting cows and agriculture. Barn Stage, 11 a.m. & 3 p.m.; Moo Booth: Video presentations on Barn Stage, noon, 1:30 & 2 p.m.; AGDAY365: A quiz show on the Barn Stage. 12:30 p.m; Moo Quiz Show: Compete for prizes as you test your knowledge of beef and dairy cattle. 5:30 p.m. at the Moo Booth.

DAILY MALL PARADE: The parade route begins near the Haunted House, heads north on Cosgrove St., west on Randall Av. and south on Underwood St. 2 p.m.

CHS MIRACLE OF BIRTH CENTER: This agricultural exhibit is the birthplace of nearly 200 animals. New this year: FFA youth will lead hands-on AG-tivities and crafts to help young people earn a “Bag of Ag” (while supplies last). 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Minnesota Ag in the Classroom: 10 a.m.; Thank a Farmer Magic Show: Noon, 2 & 4 p.m.; Two Truths and a Lie: 3 & 6 p.m.; Meet the Veterinarians: Q&A with vets. 5 p.m.

DAIRY BUILDING: Butter Sculptures: Princess Kay and court will have their likeness carved into 90-pound blocks of butter by a live sculptor while answering questions from the audience. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

DAN PATCH PARK: STEM Day at the Fair: Get an up-close look at adventures from nearly 40 organizations in the Minnesota STEM Network, an initiative of SciMathMN, including a Girls Zone, robotics, an opportunity to sit in the cockpit of an F-4 jet and a chance to see what it’s like to drive a MnDOT snowplow in a training simulator. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; University of Minnesota Raptor Center: 9:15 a.m. & 12:15 p.m.; University of Minnesota Physics Force: 10:15 a.m.; Department of Education — Presidential Award Finalists Recognition: 11:15 a.m.; Science Museum of Minnesota: 11:25 a.m. & 2:15 p.m.; The Bakken Museum: 1:15 & 4:15 p.m.; Concordia Science Academy: 3:15 p.m.

DNR PARK: DNR Fire Tower: Climb the DNR Fire Tower to get a bird’s-eye view of the fairgrounds and learn what it’s like to watch for wildfires from a tower. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Ask a DNR Expert: 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; DNR Building: The Minnesota outdoors are showcased; aquariums show fish in their native habitats. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fire Prevention Building: Learn about firefighting equipment and the impact of fires. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fish Pond Talks: 9:45, 10:45, 11:45 a.m., 12:45, 1:45, 2:45, 3:45, 4:45, 5:45 & 6:45 p.m.; Smokey Bear: 11 a.m. & 1 p.m.; Family Story Play featuring the Lorax: 11 a.m. & 1 p.m.; Emerald Ash Borer Costumed Character: Noon & 2 p.m.; 40 Years of Snow­mobiling in Minnesota: A showcase of vintage and new snowmobiles, trail maps and photos of past and present equipment. 3 p.m.

EDUCATION BUILDING: Education and health institutions and nonprofits offer information and goodies. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Square Dance Federation of Minnesota: 1 & 2:30 p.m.

EXPO PLACE: Z Juggling Rosenschnoz: 10:15, 11 a.m., 12:30 & 1:15 p.m.; Mexica Yolotl: 2:45, 3:30, 5 & 5:45 p.m.

FAMILY FAIR/BALDWIN PARK: Alphabet Forest: Meet authors, pose for photos with fair letters and make crafts. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Math On A Stick: Explore math ideas, go on a number scavenger hunt and take the pentagon challenge. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Great Big Sandbox: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Steve Trash: 1:30, 4 & 6 p.m.; Sean Emery: 12:30 & 5 p.m.; County Fair Talent Contest: 7 p.m.

FINE ARTS CENTER: Be a fine arts detective using clues to find specific art pieces throughout the exhibit. Daily featured artists and artist talks. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

GIANT SING ALONG: Group karaoke. South side of Murphy Av. between Underwood and Cooper Sts. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

HORSE BARN: EquiMania!: Interactive equine education with anatomy models, tail-braiding and stations detailing horse behavior and rider safety. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

LASER ENCORE’S LASER HITZ SHOW: Laser beams dance above fair guests while colorful images light up a gigantic screen — all choreographed to your favorite hit music. At the intersection of Randall Av. and Cosgrove St. 9:15 p.m.

LEINIE LODGE BANDSHELL: Opening Ceremony: Executive Vice President Jerry Hammer and President Paul Merkins declare the State Fair officially open. 10:15 a.m.

LITTLE FARM HANDS: A hands-on agricultural education exhibit for children. 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

OLD IRON SHOW: Reminiscent of the old Machinery Hill, rare and fully operational antique farm equipment is displayed and demonstrated. Between Underwood and Cooper Sts. 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

NORTHWOODS: All-Star Stunt Dogs Splash: 11 a.m., 2 & 4:30 p.m.; Timberworks Lumberjack Show: 3, 5:30 & 7 p.m.

RAMBERG MUSIC CAFE: Relax & Recharge Station: Free water, phone charging and more. 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

SCHILLING AMPHITHEATER: History On-A-Schtick: 9:30 & 10:30 a.m.

SHEEP AND POULTRY BARN: Baa Booth: An exhibit featuring sheep displays and hands-on activities. Inside the Sheep Barn at the south end. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

SPIRIT OF AVIATION: Learn about the Experimental Aircraft Association through a 360-degree virtual reality video experience. Build a foam glider, flight simulation and more. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

STAR TRIBUNE STAGE: Lori Sturdevant with Gov. Mark Dayton: 11 a.m.; Trivia Mafia: Trivia pulled from the Star Tribune headlines. 1 p.m.; Lip Balm Revue with James Lileks: Games, special guests and lip balm giveaways with the columnist. 3 p.m.

SWINE BARN: Oink Booth: A glimpse into the world of pig farming. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Pig Tales: A narrated talk and Q&A about pigs. 11 a.m.

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA DRIVEN TO DISCOVER: Participate in studies, talk with researchers and learn about their fascinating work. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

VISITORS PLAZA: Fairborne and Fairchild Appearance: Free photo opportunities and autograph sessions with the State Fair mascots. 11 a.m. & 4 p.m.

WALKING HISTORY TOUR: A free, self-guided historical tour with three new stops. Pick up a brochure at any of the 12 stops on the fairgrounds.

WEST END MARKET: History & Heritage Center: Showcases the competition, entertainment, agriculture, food, merchandise and Minnesota industry that have been the heart of the fair. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

DEMONSTRATIONS AND PROGRAMS

CATTLE BARN AND ANNEX: Moo Booth: 4-H Livestock Demonstrations: Barn stage, inside Cattle Barn. 8 a.m., 4 & 6 p.m.; Moo Booth: Milking Demonstrations: Moo Stage, outside Cattle Barn. 10 a.m., noon, 2, 4 & 6 p.m. 4-H Livestock Demonstrations: Moo Stage, outside Cattle Barn. 10:30 a.m., 12:30, 2:30, 4:30 & 6:30 p.m.; Moo Booth: 4-H Livestock Demonstrations: Moo Stage, outside Cattle Barn. 10:30 a.m., 12:30, 2:30, 4:30 & 6:30 p.m.

CREATIVE ACTIVITIES AND ANNEX: Weaver’s Guild of Minnesota: Demonstrations of loom and hand weaving, spinning and wool carding. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. DNR PARK: Raptor Displays and Flying Demonstrations: 11 a.m., 1 & 3 p.m.

ECO EXPERIENCE/PROGRESS CENTER: ReUSE Minnesota Demonstrations: 10 a.m., 12:30, 3 & 5:30 p.m.; Renewing the Countryside Cooking Demonstrations: 11 a.m., 1 & 3 p.m.

EDUCATION BUILDING: FIRST Robotics Demonstrations: High school FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics teams showcase their robots. 10 a.m., noon & 3 p.m.

PET PAVILIONS: St. Paul Police K-9 Foundation: 7 p.m.

THE X-ZONE: 3rd Lair SkatePark: High-flying BMX bike and skateboarding demonstrations. Noon, 1:30, 3, 4:30 & 6 p.m.

JUDGING

AGRICULTURE/HORTICULTURE BUILDING: African Violet Society of Minnesota Show: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

CATTLE BARN AND ANNEX: Make It Better With Butter Contest: Moo Stage, outside Cattle Barn. 10 a.m.

COMPEER ARENA: 4-H Dairy Judging Contest: 9 a.m.; 4-H Beef Cow/Calf: 1 p.m.; 4-H Breeding Heifer Show: 2:30 p.m.

SHEEP AND POULTRY BARN: 4-H Poultry Show: 4-H Rabbit Judging Contest: 8 a.m.; Interview/Quiz Showmanship Judging: 1 p.m.; Sheep Open Class: Lamb Lead: 5 p.m.

WARNER COLISEUM: State Fair Horse Show: Hunter Performance Classes: 8 a.m.; 4-H Minnesota Meat Grilling Contest: 1 p.m.; State Fair Horse Show: Hunter Performance Classes & Hunter Classic: 1 p.m.; State Fair Horse Show: Jumper Speed Classes: 6 p.m.

ANIMALS

CATTLE BARN AND ANNEX: Moo Booth: Hand Milking: Find out if you have what it takes to milk a cow. Moo Stage, outside Cattle Barn. 11:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

CHS MIRACLE OF BIRTH CENTER: Meet the Animals: Q&A with FFA members. 11 a.m.

HORSE BARN: Aisle of Breeds: Meet the horses and owners and get answers to equine questions. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

PET PAVILIONS: A 6,600-square-foot open-air pavilion just west of the former Pet Center will house purebred dog breed booths and the Pet Surgery Suite. A nearby structure will feature merchants selling pet-centric treats and accessories. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Meet the Dog Breeds: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Siberian Husky Club of Twin Cities: 9, 10, 11 a.m., noon, 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5 p.m.; Pet Surgery: 10 a.m., noon, 2 & 4 p.m.; Rhonda Meath & Her German shepherds: 6 p.m.

HOME AND HOBBIES

AGRICULTURE/HORTICULTURE BUILDING: Garden Kaleidoscopes: Peer into garden kaleidoscopes and see flowers transform into mesmerizing images of color and movement, created by artist Robert C. Anderson of Sturgeon Bay, Wis. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Minnesota State Floral Association’s ‘Floralpalooza Celebrates the Seasons!’ Local florists present floralscapes that depict Minnesota seasons. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild: Beer education presentations. Sip on a variety of rotating beer flights from more than 80 of the state’s breweries and brew pubs. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Minnesota Department of Agriculture: Learn what you need to know to sell your canned pickles or salsa, pick up a free packet of flower seeds and meet a farmer. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Minnesota State Horticultural Society Potted Plant Show: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; University of Minnesota College of Food, Agricultural & Natural Resource Sciences: Discover how the university tackles local and global challenges through interactive displays, and advice from master gardeners. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; The Common Table: Minnesota Eats: Interactive exhibit featuring various garden types, including an aquaponics system, more than 200 edible plants, an interactive foodscape and waste reduction kitchen as well as dirt and compost displays. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Water Conservation Practices for Irrigating Your Lawn: Meet University of Minnesota turfgrass science experts to learn about water conservation practices. Discover the benefits of auditing your irrigation system, planting drought-tolerant turfgrasses, utilizing smart controllers, rain sensors, soil moisture sensors and more. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; African Violets A-Z: 10 a.m.; Looking Inside the Hive: 10:30 a.m., 12:30, 2:30, 4:30 & 6:30 p.m. Planting to Feed the Bees: 11 a.m.; Cooking with Honey: 11, 11:30 a.m. & noon; How to Keep Mason Bees: Noon; Meet a Straw Bale Gardner: 12:30 p.m.; Mushrooms 101: 1 p.m.; Crop Art Demonstrations by Linda Paulsen: 1-5 p.m.; Clear, Simple, Sustainable and Fearless Pruning: 2 p.m.; Lazy, Feel Good Recipes: 3 p.m.; Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild Talks: 3 & 6 p.m.; Straw Bale Solutions: 3 p.m.; Beekeeper’s Corner: Mini-Classes for Beekeepers: 3, 3:15, 3:30 & 3:45 p.m Herbs for Cooking: 4 p.m.

CHS MIRACLE OF BIRTH CENTER: FFA Landscape Design & Construction Displays: For this year’s theme, “Garden for Pollinators,” teams create a display that incorporates any plant material that will tolerate and thrive in an area with sun or shade. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

CREATIVE ACTIVITIES AND ANNEX: Featured exhibits include a to-scale miniature room by Minnesota Miniature Guild and “Tinkertoy Midway,” a display made of thousands of Tinkertoys. The Cambria Kitchen makes its debut featuring demonstrations from chefs and local culinary organizations. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Minnesota Knitters Guild: Members show projects and answer questions. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Minnesota Quilters: Members display sewing projects and answer questions. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Recipe Card Roundup: Blue-ribbon winning recipe cards will be given away. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. & 4-5 p.m.

ECO EXPERIENCE/PROGRESS CENTER: The latest in easy, everyday reduce-reuse-recycle how-tos, healthy cooking, innovations in green technology and transportation, the 15-foot talking Paul Bunyan and more. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; What to Eat, What Not to Eat; That is the Question: 10 a.m.; Raising Kids Sustainably: Noon; How to Keep Mason Bees: 2 p.m.; Are We Salting Minnesota’s Waters? 4 p.m.; Electric Vehicle Future: 5 p.m.

MINNESOTA WINE COUNTRY: Pairing Minnesota Wines with Cheese Curds: A Match Made in Vino Heaven: 3:30 p.m.