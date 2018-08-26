Monday, Sept. 3

KIDS AND LAST CHANCE DAY: Reduced admission for kids (5-12) $9. Special ride and game promotions at the Mighty Midway and Kidway all day. Many merchandise and food vendors offer special bargains for all fair guests.

MUSIC

GRANDSTAND: Boy George & Culture Club: With the B-52s and Tom Bailey. 6:30 p.m.

DAN PATCH PARK: Hmong Musical Headliner Acts: 4 p.m.

DNR PARK: Joe Meyer Band: 10 a.m., noon, 2, 4 & 7 p.m.; Ecuador Manta: 5-9 p.m.

FAMILY FAIR/BALDWIN PARK: Six Appeal: 7 p.m.

INTERNATIONAL BAZAAR: Breck School Marimba: 10:45 a.m., noon & 1:15 p.m.; Walter Chancellor Jr. Band with Thomasina Petrus: 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.; Kathleen Johnson & Mario Dawson: 8 p.m.;

LEINIE LODGE BANDSHELL: The Reminders: 10:30 & 11:45 a.m.; The Secret Sisters: 1 & 2:30 p.m.; Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience: 3:30 & 4:45 p.m.; C. Willi Myles: 6 p.m.; Har Mar Superstar: 8:30 p.m.

RAMBERG MUSIC CAFE: Becky Kapell & the Fat 6: 10:30, 11:45 a.m. & 1 p.m.; Bill Konkar: 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.

SCHILLING AMPHITHEATER: Bockfest Boys: 11:30 a.m., 12:30 & 1:30 p.m.; Humbird: 3, 4 & 5 p.m.; James Wedgewood: 6 p.m.; Church of Cash: 8 p.m.

FAMILY FARE

CATTLE BARN AND ANNEX: Moo Booth: Watch cows being milked, join in activities and competitions and learn about cows and how your food goes from farm to table. 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; Moo Booth: Video Presentations: Barn Stage, inside Cattle Barn. 8, 9, 10 a.m., noon, 1:30 & 2 p.m.; Moo Sample Station: Free treats courtesy of local food organizations. Located outside the Cattle Barn on the northwest corner. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Moo Booth: Moo Live: Presentations and interactive activities highlighting the wonderful world of cows and agriculture. Barn Stage, inside Cattle Barn. 11 a.m.; AGDAY365: A quiz show on the Barn Stage, inside Cattle Barn. 12:30 p.m.

CHS MIRACLE OF BIRTH CENTER: CHS Miracle of Birth Center: This agricultural education exhibit is the birthplace of nearly 200 animals. New this year: FFA youth will lead hands-on AG-tivities and make-and-take crafting to help young people earn a "Bag of Ag" (while supplies last). 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Food, Facts and Farming: 1 & 4 p.m.; National Honey Queen: Meet and learn with the National Honey Queen. 2 p.m.

DAILY MALL PARADE: The 14-block parade route begins near the Haunted House, heads north on Cosgrove St., west on Randall Av and south on Underwood St. 2 p.m.

DAIRY BUILDING: Butter Sculptures: Princess Kay and court will have their likeness carved into 90-pound blocks of butter by a live sculptor. One sculpture is created each day while the princesses and sculptor rotate in a display cooler and answer questions from the audience. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

DAN PATCH PARK: Hmong Minnesota Day: An opening ceremony with statements by Hmong politicians and community leaders, followed by a day of visual and performing arts. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Contemporary Hmong Youth Showcase: Noon; Hmong Americans Got Talent: 2 p.m.

DNR PARK: DNR Fire Prevention Building: Learn about firefighting equipment and the impact of fires. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; DNR Fire Tower: Climb the DNR Fire Tower (weather permitting) to get a bird's-eye view of the fairgrounds and learn what it's like to watch for wildfires from a tower. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Ask a DNR Expert: 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; DNR Building: The Minnesota outdoors are showcased; aquariums show fish in their native habitats. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fish Pond Talks: 9:45, 10:45, 11:45 a.m., 12:45, 1:45, 2:45, 3:45, 4:45, 5:45 & 6:45 p.m.; Smokey Bear: 11 a.m. & 1 p.m.; Emerald Ash Borer Costumed Character: Noon & 2 p.m.

EDUCATION BUILDING: Education and health institutions and nonprofits offer information and free goodies. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; West Coast Swing Dancers: 1 & 2:30 p.m.; Tapestry Folkdance Center: 3:30, 4:30 & 5:30 p.m.

EXPO PLACE: Green T Productions: 10:15, 11 a.m., 12:30 & 1:15 p.m.; Rubber Chicken Theater: 2:45, 3:30, 5 & 5:45 p.m.

FAMILY FAIR/BALDWIN PARK: Great Big Sandbox: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Alphabet Forest: Meet authors, pose for photos with fair letters and make crafts. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Math On-A-Stick: Explore math ideas, go on a number scavenger hunt and take the pentagon challenge. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Kidsdance: 10:30, 11:30 a.m. & 3 p.m.; Sean Emery: 12:30 & 5 p.m.; Jared Sherlock: 1:30, 4 & 6 p.m.

FINE ARTS CENTER: Be a fine arts detective using observation skills and clues to find specific art pieces throughout the fine arts exhibition. Also daily featured artists and artist talks. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

GIANT SING ALONG: Group karaoke. South side of Murphy Av. between Underwood and Cooper streets. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

HORSE BARN: EquiMania!: Interactive equine education with full-size skeletons, anatomy models, tail-braiding and stations detailing horse behavior and rider safety. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

LASER ENCORE'S LASER HITZ SHOW: High-powered aerial laser beams dance above fair guests while colorful images light up a gigantic screen — all choreographed to your favorite hit music. At the intersection of Randall Av. and Cosgrove St. 9:15 p.m.

LITTLE FARM HANDS: A hands-on agricultural education exhibit for children. 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

OLD IRON SHOW: Reminiscent of the old Machinery Hill, rare and fully operational antique farm equipment is displayed and demonstrated. Near Little Farm Hands on Lee Avenue between Underwood and Cooper streets. 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

NORTHWOODS: All-Star Stunt Dogs Splash: 11 a.m., 2 & 4:30 p.m.; Timberworks Lumberjack Show: 3, 5:30 & 7 p.m.

RAMBERG MUSIC CAFE: Relax & Recharge Station: Free water, phone charging and more. 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

SCHILLING AMPHITHEATER: History On-A-Schtick: 9:30 & 10:30 a.m.

SPIRIT OF AVIATION: Learn about the Experimental Aircraft Association through a 360-degree virtual reality video experience. Build a foam glider, flight simulation and more. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

SWINE BARN: Pig Tales: A narrated talk and Q&A about pigs. 11 a.m.

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA DRIVEN TO DISCOVER: Participate in studies by a variety of university departments, talk with researchers and learn about their fascinating work. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

VISITORS PLAZA: Fairborne and Fairchild Appearance: Free photo opportunities and autograph sessions with our lovable State Fair mascots. 11 a.m. & 4 p.m.

WALKING HISTORY TOUR: A free, self-guided tour revealing State Fair history with three new stops. Pick up a brochure at any of the 12 stops on the fairgrounds.

WEST END MARKET: History & Heritage Center: Showcases the competition, entertainment, agriculture, food, merchandise, rides & games and Minnesota industry that have been the heart of the fair for a century and a half. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

DEMONSTRATIONS AND PROGRAMS

CATTLE BARN AND ANNEX: Moo Booth: Milking Demonstrations: Moo Stage, outside Cattle Barn. 10 a.m., noon, 2 & 4 p.m.

CREATIVE ACTIVITIES AND ANNEX: Weaver's Guild of Minnesota: Demonstrations of loom and hand weaving, spinning and wool carding. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

DNR PARK: Raptor Displays and Flying Demonstrations: 11 a.m., 1 & 3 p.m.

ECO EXPERIENCE/PROGRESS CENTER: ReUSE Minnesota Demonstrations: 10 a.m., 12:30, 3 & 5:30 p.m.; Renewing the Countryside Cooking Demonstrations: 11 a.m., 1 & 3 p.m.

EDUCATION BUILDING: FIRST Robotics Demonstrations: High school FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics teams showcase the inner workings of their constructed robots as they navigate through various tasks. 10 a.m., noon & 3 p.m.

PET PAVILIONS: Rio Gran Dog Training, Boarding and Daycare: 9, 11 a.m., 1, 3 & 5 p.m.; Doberman Drill Team: 10 a.m., noon, 2 & 4 p.m.; St. Paul Police K-9 Foundation: 7 p.m.

THE X-ZONE: 3rd Lair SkatePark: High-flying BMX bike and skateboarding demonstrations. Noon, 1:30, 3, 4:30 & 6 p.m.

JUDGING

CATTLE BARN AND ANNEX: Make It Better With Butter Contest: Moo Stage, outside Cattle Barn. 10 a.m.; Moo Booth: Big Cheese Cheese Carving Contest: The best carving wins and earns the title "Big Cheese!" This contest is open to the public; signup begins at noon. Moo Stage, outside Cattle Barn. 12:30 p.m.

COMPEER ARENA: FFA Supreme Champions and Awards Program: 10 a.m.

SHEEP AND POULTRY BARN: Dairy Goats Open Class Awards: 10 a.m.

WARNER COLISEUM: Bulls & Barrels Championship: 3 & 6 p.m.; State Fair Horse Show: Speed Event Finals: 9 a.m.

ANIMALS

CATTLE BARN AND ANNEX: Moo Booth: Hand Milking: Find out if you have what it takes to milk a cow. Moo Stage, outside Cattle Barn. 11:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

HORSE BARN: Aisle of Breeds: A showcase of different breeds and types of horses. Meet the horses and owners and get answers to equine questions. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

PET PAVILIONS: A 6,600-square-foot open-air pavilion just west of the former Pet Center will house purebred dog breed booths and the Pet Surgery Suite, where Minnesota Veterinary Medical Association members perform spay and neuter surgeries. A nearby structure will feature merchants selling pet-centric treats and accessories. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Meet the Dog Breeds: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Pet Surgery: 10 a.m., noon, 2 & 4 p.m.; Rhonda Meath & Her German shepherds: 6 p.m.

HOME AND HOBBIES

AGRICULTURE/HORTICULTURE BUILDING: University of Minnesota College of Food, Agricultural & Natural Resource Sciences: Discover how the university tackles local and global challenges through interactive displays, hands-on activities and advice from master gardeners. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; State Fair Dahlia Show: 9 a.m.-9 p.m Garden Kaleidoscopes: Peer into distinctive garden kaleidoscopes and see gorgeous flowers transform into mesmerizing images of color and movement. These three unique metal sculptures and spinning flower bowls are created by artist Robert C. Anderson of Sturgeon Bay, Wis. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild: Beer education presentations. Sip on a variety of rotating beer flights from more than 80 of the state's breweries and brew pubs. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Minnesota Department of Agriculture: Learn what you need to know to sell your canned pickles or salsa, pick up a free packet of flower seeds, snap a photo with a beekeeper and meet a farmer. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Minnesota State Floral Association's 'Floralpalooza Celebrates the Seasons!': Local florist members present floralscapes that depict the dramatic mood swings of Minnesota seasons. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; The Common Table: Minnesota Eats: Interactive exhibit inspires Minnesotans to get connected to the food they eat. Featuring various garden types including an aquaponics system, more than 200 edible plants, an interactive foodscape and waste reduction kitchen as well as dirt and compost displays, all informed by members of the local food community. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Water Conservation Practices for Irrigating Your Lawn: Meet University of Minnesota turfgrass science experts to learn about water conservation practices for your lawn. Discover the benefits of auditing your irrigation system, planting drought-tolerant turfgrasses, utilizing smart controllers, rain sensors, soil moisture sensors and much more. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Night Gardens: 10 a.m.; Ask the Cider Maker: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Ask the Minnesota Grape Growers Association: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Looking Inside the Hive: 10:30 a.m., 12:30, 2:30, 4:30 & 6:30 p.m.; Growing Apples in Minnesota: 11 a.m.; Cooking with Honey: 11, 11:30 a.m. & noon; Clear, Simple, Sustainable and FearlessPruning: Noon; Backyard Food Forest: 1 & 3 p.m.; Crop Art Demonstrations by Linda Paulsen: 1-5 p.m.; Beekeeper's Corner: Mini-Classes for Beekeepers: 3, 3:15, 3:30 & 3:45 p.m.; Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild Talks: 3 & 6 p.m.;

CHS MIRACLE OF BIRTH CENTER: FFA Landscape Design & Construction Displays: For this year's theme, "Garden for Pollinators," teams create a display that incorporates any plant material that will tolerate and thrive in an area with sun or shade. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

CREATIVE ACTIVITIES AND ANNEX: Home to the finest needlework, handcrafts, baking and canning that Minnesota has to offer. The featured exhibits are a to-scale miniature room by Minnesota Miniature Guild and "Tinkertoy Midway," a display made of thousands of Tinkertoys. The brand-new Cambria Kitchen makes its decked-out debut, featuring demonstrations from a high-profile chef and local culinary organizations. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Minnesota Lace Society: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Stained Glass Window & Lamp Demo — Glass Endeavors: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Recipe Card Roundup: Each day different blue-ribbon winning recipe cards will be given away. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. & 4-5 p.m.

ECO EXPERIENCE/PROGRESS CENTER: Eco Experience: The latest in easy, everyday reduce-reuse-recycle how-tos, healthy cooking, innovations in green technology and transportation, the 15-foot talking Paul Bunyan and more. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; How to Make and Use Safe and Effective Personal Care Products: 10 a.m.; Brake Bread — A Bike-Based Community Supported Bakery: Noon & 2 p.m.; Make Your Own Non-Toxic Paints and Finishes: 4 p.m.; Basics of Climate Change in Just Five Minutes: 5 p.m.