Friday, Aug. 24

GOVERNOR’S FIRE PREVENTION DAY: The largest fire-prevention education event in the world. Opportunities for families include learning about fire-safe behavior, fire prevention, safe escape from a fire, proper use of a fire extinguisher, how to prepare for an emergency, as well as technological improvements in burn treatment and firefighting equipment. 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

MUSIC

GRANDSTAND: Sugarland: With Frankie Ballard and Lindsay Ell. 7:30 p.m.

DNR PARK: Johnny Z & the Zingrays: 10 a.m., noon, 2, 4 & 7 p.m.; Ecuador Manta: 5-9 p.m.

INTERNATIONAL BAZAAR: Mariachi Jalisco de Minnesota: 10:45 a.m., noon & 1:15 p.m.; Max Thompson: Festival of Nations Demonstration Stage. Noon, 1:30, 3 & 4:30 p.m.; Cafe Accordion Orchestra: 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.; Shane Martin: 8 p.m.

LEINIE LODGE BANDSHELL: Martin Famly Circus: 10:30 & 11:45 a.m.; Charlie Faye & the Fayettes: 1 & 2:30 p.m.; Carlene Carter: 3:30 & 4:45 p.m.; State Fair Amateur Talent Contest: 6 p.m.; Tower of Power: 8:30 p.m.

MINNESOTA WINE COUNTRY: Mike Salovich: 6:30 p.m.

RAMBERG MUSIC CAFE: The Neighborhood Trio: 10:30, 11:45 a.m. & 1 p.m.; Hank Thunander: 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.

SCHILLING AMPHITHEATER: Miss Myra & the Moonshiners: 11:30 a.m., 12:30 & 1:30 p.m.; Lisa Wenger Band: 3, 4 & 5 p.m.; In Capable Hands: 6 p.m.; The Last Revel: 8 p.m.

FAMILY FARE

4-H BUILDING: Engineering Design Challenge Showcase: Youth teams display their Rube Goldberg machines and answer questions from the public. 10 a.m. & 1 p.m.; 4-H Rabbit Quiz Bowl: 2 p.m.

CATTLE BARN AND ANNEX: Moo Sample Station: Free treats courtesy of local food organizations. Located outside the Cattle Barn on the northwest corner. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Moo Booth: Moo Live: Presentations and interactive activities highlighting the wonderful world of cows and agriculture. Barn Stage, inside Cattle Barn. 11 a.m. & 3 p.m.; Moo Booth: Video Presentations: Barn Stage, inside Cattle Barn. Noon, 1:30 & 2 p.m.; AGDAY365: A quiz show on the Barn Stage, inside Cattle Barn. 12:30 p.m. Moo Booth: Moo Quiz Show: Compete for prizes against your fellow fair guests as you test your knowledge of beef and dairy cattle. 5:30 p.m.

CHS MIRACLE OF BIRTH CENTER: This agricultural education exhibit is the birthplace of nearly 200 animals. New this year: FFA youth will lead hands-on AG-tivities and make-and-take crafting to help young people earn a “Bag of Ag” (while supplies last). 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; A-Maize-ing Corn Day: Play Corn Plinko, answer corn trivia, learn about products made from corn and meet Corn Guy! 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Minnesota Corn Growers Association featuring the Twin Cities Road Crew: 10, 11 a.m.; Thank a Farmer Magic Show: Noon, 2, 3, 4 & 6 p.m.; Food, Facts and Farming: 1 & 5 p.m.

DAILY MALL PARADE: The 14-block parade route begins near the Haunted House, heads north on Cosgrove St., west on Randall Av. and south on Underwood St. 2 p.m.

DAIRY BUILDING: Butter Sculptures: Princess Kay and court will have their likeness carved into 90-pound blocks of butter by a live sculptor. One sculpture is created each day while the princesses and sculptor rotate in a display cooler and answer questions from the audience. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

DAN PATCH PARK: Fire Explorer Challenge: More than 325 youth representing 24 Fire Explorer posts from around the state square off in a variety of competitions. 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; State of Fire Prevention Address: Appearances by Governor Mark Dayton, pipe and drum team and more. 11:30 a.m.

DNR PARK: DNR Building: The Minnesota outdoors are showcased; aquariums show fish in their native habitats. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; DNR Fire Tower: Climb the DNR Fire Tower (weather permitting) to get a bird’s-eye view of the fairgrounds and learn what it’s like to watch for wildfires from a tower. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; DNR Fire Prevention Building: Learn about firefighting equipment and the impact of fires. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; DNR Fire Prevention Games and Activities: Games to help the public understand fire safety and how to prevent wildfires; visitors can test their skills and knowledge for prizes. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Ask a DNR Expert: 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Fish Pond Talks: 9:45, 10:45, 11:45 a.m., 12:45, 1:45, 2:45, 3:45, 4:45, 5:45 & 6:45 p.m.; Smokey Bear: 11 a.m. & 11 p.m.; Emerald Ash Borer Costumed Character: Noon & 2 p.m.

EDUCATION BUILDING: Education and health institutions and nonprofits offer information and free goodies. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Square Dance Federation of Minnesota: 1 & 2:30 p.m.

EXPO PLACE: Z Juggling Rosenschnoz: 10:15, 11 a.m., 12:30 & 1:15 p.m.; Mexica Yolotl: 2:45, 3:30, 5 & 5:45 p.m.

FAMILY FAIR/BALDWIN PARK: Alphabet Forest: Meet authors, pose for photos with fair letters and make crafts. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Great Big Sandbox: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Math On-A-Stick: Explore math ideas, go on a number scavenger hunt and take the pentagon challenge. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sean Emery: 12:30 & 5 p.m.; Steve Trash: 1:30, 4 & 6 p.m.; County Fair Talent Contest: 7 p.m.

FINE ARTS CENTER: Be a fine arts detective using observation skills and clues to find specific art pieces throughout the fine arts exhibition. Also daily featured artists and artist talks. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

GIANT SING ALONG: Group karaoke. South side of Murphy Av. between Underwood and Cooper streets. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

HORSE BARN: EquiMania!: Interactive equine education with full-size skeletons, anatomy models, tail-braiding and stations detailing horse behavior and rider safety. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

LASER ENCORE’S LASER HITZ SHOW: High-powered aerial laser beams dance above fair guests while colorful images light up a gigantic screen — all choreographed to your favorite hit music. At the intersection of Randall Av. and Cosgrove St. 9:15 p.m.

LEINIE LODGE BANDSHELL: Flag Raising Ceremony: The Governor’s Council on Fire Prevention and Control, firefighters from around the state and a pipe and drum team lead the State Fair’s flag-raising ceremony. Tonic Sol-fa sings the National Anthem. 10:30 p.m.

LITTLE FARM HANDS: A hands-on agricultural education exhibit for children. 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

OLD IRON SHOW: Reminiscent of the old Machinery Hill, rare and fully operational antique farm equipment is displayed and demonstrated. Near Little Farm Hands on Lee Av. between Underwood and Cooper streets. 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

NORTHWOODS: All-Star Stunt Dogs Splash: 11 a.m., 2 & 4:30 p.m.; Timberworks Lumberjack Show: 3, 5:30 & 7 p.m.

RAMBERG MUSIC CAFE: Relax & Recharge Station: Free water, phone charging and more. 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

SCHILLING AMPHITHEATER: History On-A-Schtick: 9:30 & 10:30 a.m.

SHEEP AND POULTRY BARN: Baa Booth: An educational exhibit featuring sheep displays and hands-on activities. Inside the Sheep Barn at the south end. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

SPIRIT OF AVIATION: Learn about the Experimental Aircraft Association through a 360-degree virtual reality video experience. Build a foam glider, flight simulation and more. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

STAR TRIBUNE STAGE: Chanhassen Dinner Theater: The cast of “Newsies” perform highlights from the musical. 1 p.m.; Lip Balm Revue with James Lileks: Games, special guests and lip balm giveaways with the columnist. 3 p.m.

SWINE BARN: Oink Booth: A glimpse into the world of pig farming. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Pig Tales: A narrated talk and Q&A about pigs. 11 a.m.

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA DRIVEN TO DISCOVER: Participate in studies by a variety of university departments, talk with researchers and learn about their fascinating work. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

VISITORS PLAZA: Fairborne and Fairchild Appearance: Free photo opportunities and autograph sessions with our lovable State Fair mascots. 11 a.m. & 4 p.m.

WALKING HISTORY TOUR: A free, self-guided tour revealing State Fair history with three new stops. Pick up a brochure at any of the 12 stops on the fairgrounds.

WEST END MARKET: History & Heritage Center: Showcases the competition, entertainment, agriculture, food, merchandise, rides & games and Minnesota industry that have been the heart of the fair for a century and a half. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

DEMONSTRATIONS AND PROGRAMS

CATTLE BARN AND ANNEX: Moo Booth: 4-H Livestock Demonstrations: Barn stage, inside Cattle Barn. 8 a.m., 4 & 6 p.m.; 4-H Livestock Demonstrations: Moo Stage, outside Cattle Barn. 9, 10:30 a.m., 4:30 & 6:30 p.m.; Moo Booth: 4-H Livestock Demonstrations: Moo Stage, outside Cattle Barn. 9, 10:30 a.m., 4:30 & 6:30 p.m.; Moo Booth: Milking Demonstrations: Moo Stage, outside Cattle Barn. 10 a.m., noon, 2, 4 & 6 p.m.

CREATIVE ACTIVITIES AND ANNEX: Weaver’s Guild of Minnesota: Demonstrations of loom and hand weaving, spinning and wool carding. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Demonstrations by Andrew Zimmern: Noon.

DAN PATCH PARK: Mock Car Crash Scene: Noon & 3:30 p.m.

DNR PARK: Raptor Displays and Flying Demonstrations: 11 a.m., 1 & 3 p.m.

ECO EXPERIENCE/PROGRESS CENTER: ReUSE Minnesota Demonstrations: 10 a.m., 12:30, 3 & 5:30 p.m.; Renewing the Countryside Cooking Demonstrations: 11 a.m., 1 & 3 p.m.

EDUCATION BUILDING: FIRST Robotics Demonstrations: High school FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics teams showcase the inner workings of their constructed robots as they navigate through various tasks. 10 a.m., noon & 3 p.m.

EXPO PLACE: Hot Zone: Learn life-saving skills through fun activities and interesting demonstrations: See demonstrations of kitchen fires and CPR and AED use; discover the latest technology used on fire trucks and in training; climb on antique trucks; try a virtual fire extinguisher; learn about burn and scald prevention and rehabilitation; and ask questions about fire codes, sprinklers and pipeline safety. Stop by for the famous red helmet giveaway for the littlest firefighters. 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

PET PAVILIONS: Northern Sky Hunting: 9, 11 a.m., 1 & 3 p.m.; Canine Connection Training: 10 a.m., noon, 2 & 4 p.m.; St. Paul Police K-9 Foundation: 7 p.m.

THE X-ZONE: 3rd Lair SkatePark: High-flying BMX bike and skateboarding demonstrations. Noon, 1:30, 3, 4:30 & 6 p.m.

JUDGING

AGRICULTURE/HORTICULTURE BUILDING: African Violet Society of Minnesota Show: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

CATTLE BARN AND ANNEX: Make It Better With Butter Contest: Moo Stage, outside Cattle Barn. 10 a.m.; Agrilympics: Celebrity Milking Contest: Moo Stage, outside Cattle Barn. 2:30 p.m.

COMPEER ARENA: 4-H Dairy and Meat Goat Show and Showmanship: 8 a.m.

SHEEP AND POULTRY BARN: Sheep Open Class: 8, 8:30, 10:30 a.m., 1 & 3 p.m.; 4-H Market Rabbit Show: 5 p.m.; 4-H Poultry Judging Contest: 7 p.m.

SWINE BARN: 4-H Breeding Gilt, Market Gilt, Market Barrow and Showmanship: 8:30 a.m.

WARNER COLISEUM: 4-H Market Beef Show, Prospect Calf Show, Dairy Steer Show and Showmanship:7:30 a.m.; 4-H Beef Championship Event: 2 p.m.; 4-H Minnesota Meat Grilling Contest: 4 p.m.; Minnesota State Fair Horse Show: Draft Horse Hitches, Draft Horse Team, Draft Horse Ladies Cart: 5 p.m.

ANIMALS

CATTLE BARN AND ANNEX: Moo Booth: Hand Milking: Find out if you have what it takes to milk a cow. Moo Stage, outside Cattle Barn. 11:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.; Moo Booth: Talk to the Animals Show: Learn about, see and meet some of your favorite farm animals. Moo Stage, outside Cattle Barn. 12:20 p.m.

HORSE BARN: Aisle of Breeds: A showcase of different breeds and types of horses. Meet the horses and owners and get answers to equine questions. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

PET PAVILIONS: A 6,600-square-foot open-air pavilion just west of the former Pet Center will house purebred dog breed booths and the Pet Surgery Suite, where Minnesota Veterinary Medical Association members perform spay and neuter surgeries. A nearby structure will feature merchants selling pet-centric treats and accessories. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Meet the Dog Breeds: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Pet Surgery: 10 a.m., noon, 2 & 4 p.m.; Minnesota Purebred Dog Breeders Association: 5 p.m.; Rhonda Meath & Her German shepherds: 6 p.m.

HOME AND HOBBIES

AGRICULTURE/HORTICULTURE BUILDING: The Common Table: Minnesota Eats: Interactive exhibit inspires Minnesotans to get connected to the food they eat. Featuring various garden types including an aquaponics system, more than 200 edible plants, an interactive foodscape and waste reduction kitchen as well as dirt and compost displays, all informed by members of the local food community. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Garden Kaleidoscopes: Peer into distinctive garden kaleidoscopes and see gorgeous flowers transform into mesmerizing images of color and movement. These three unique metal sculptures and spinning flower bowls are created by artist Robert C. Anderson of Sturgeon Bay, Wis. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild: Beer education presentations. Sip on a variety of rotating beer flights from more than 80 of the state’s breweries and brew pubs. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Minnesota Department of Agriculture: Learn what you need to know to sell your canned pickles or salsa, pick up a free packet of flower seeds, snap a photo with a beekeeper and meet a farmer! 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Minnesota State Floral Association’s ‘Floralpalooza Celebrates the Seasons!’: Local florist members present floralscapes that depict the dramatic mood swings of Minnesota seasons. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Minnesota State Horticultural Society Potted Plant Show: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; University of Minnesota College of Food, Agricultural & Natural Resource Sciences: Discover how the university tackles local and global challenges through interactive displays, hands-on activities and advice from master gardeners. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Water Conservation Practices for Irrigating Your Lawn: Meet University of Minnesota turfgrass science experts to learn about water conservation practices for your lawn. Discover the benefits of auditing your irrigation system, planting drought-tolerant turfgrasses, utilizing smart controllers, rain sensors, soil moisture sensors and much more. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Aquaponics Workshop: 10 a.m.; Human Critter Control: 10 a.m.; Ask the Apple Grower: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Ask the Cider Maker: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Ask the Minnesota Grape Growers Association: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Looking Inside the Hive: 10:30 a.m., 12:30, 2:30, 4:30 & 6:30 p.m.; Lazy Sustainable Gardening: 11 a.m.; Cooking with Honey: 11, 11:30 a.m. & noon; Clear, Simple, Sustainable and Fearless Pruning: Noon; Straw Bale Solutions: 1 p.m.; Crop Art Demonstrations by Linda Paulsen: 1-5 p.m.; Farm-to-Fork Freedom: 2 p.m.; Dividing and Multiplying Pants: 3 p.m.; Beekeeper’s Corner: Mini-Classes for Beekeepers: 3, 3:15, 3:30 & 3:45 p.m.; Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild Talks: 3 & 6 p.m.; Monarchs, Milkweed and More: 4 p.m.; How to Freeze-Dry and Store Herbs and Vegetables: 5 p.m.; Vermicompost Workshop: 6 p.m.

CHS MIRACLE OF BIRTH CENTER: FFA Landscape Design & Construction Displays: For this year’s theme, “Garden for Pollinators,” teams create a display that incorporates any plant material that will tolerate and thrive in an area with sun or shade. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

CREATIVE ACTIVITIES AND ANNEX: Home to the finest needlework, handcrafts, baking and canning that Minnesota has to offer. The featured exhibits are a to-scale miniature room by Minnesota Miniature Guild and “Tinkertoy Midway,” a display made of thousands of Tinkertoys. The brand-new Cambria Kitchen makes its decked-out debut, featuring demonstrations from a high-profile chef and local culinary organizations. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Crochet Twin Cities: Members show projects and answer questions. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Minnesota Quilters: Members display sewing projects and answer questions. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Recipe Card Roundup: Each day different blue-ribbon winning recipe cards will be given away. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. & 4-5 p.m.

ECO EXPERIENCE/PROGRESS CENTER: The latest in easy, everyday reduce-reuse-recycle how-tos, healthy cooking, innovations in green technology and transportation, the 15-foot talking Paul Bunyan and more. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Minnesota Water Wonderful: 10 a.m.; The State of Minnesota’s Environment: Noon; Tying Sustainability and Art Into a Remodel Project: Noon; Wild Rice & Native Communities: 4 p.m.; Refashioning Your Closet: 5 p.m.

MINNESOTA WINE COUNTRY: Local Wine & Food on a Stick: 3:30 p.m.