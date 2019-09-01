FAIR ATTENDANCE

Thursday, Aug. 22: 133,326, compared with 122,695 in 2018 and 117,877 in 2017. This year sets a first-day record; the previous record was set in 2018.

Friday, Aug. 23: 157,224, compared with 108,059 in 2018. This year sets a second-day attendance record. The previous record was 141,023 in 2016.

Saturday, Aug. 24: 209,105, compared with the record third-day attendance of 222,194 set last year; 2017's attendance was 158,525.

Sunday, Aug. 25: 191,524, up from 184,716 in 2018. The fourth-day record was 209,969, in 1994.

Monday, Aug. 26: 96,716, compared with 124,438 in 2018 and a record fifth-day attendance of 144,504 in 2017.

Tuesday, Aug. 27: 136,987, up from 120,209 in 2018 and 132,120 in 2017. This year sets a sixth-day attendance record. The previous record was 133,595 in 2014.

Wednesday, Aug. 28: 142,211, compared with 144,940 in 2018. Last year's attendance set the record for the fair's seventh day.

Thursday, Aug. 29: 153,274, compared with 156,764 last year and 145,549 in 2017. Last year's attendance set the eighth-day record.

Friday, Aug. 30: 209,789, compared with 179,402 in 2018 and 187,066 in 2017. This year's attendance sets the ninth-day attendance record; the previous record was in 2017.

Saturday, Aug. 31: 266,412 , compared with 270,426 last year and 254,431 in 2017. Last year's attendance was not just a record for the fair's 10th day, but also the all-time single-day attendance record.

Source: Minnesota State Fair