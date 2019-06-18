NEW FOODS



Bada Bing Sandwich at the Sandwich Shop

Italian-inspired warm flatbread sandwich with ham, salami, melted mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, fresh basil and creamy balsamic vinaigrette.

Clough St. and Carnes Av.



Blueberry Key Lime Pie at the Farmers Union Coffee Shop

This collaboration with the Birchwood Cafe in Minneapolis is a blueberry Key lime filling in a graham cracker crust, topped with whipped cream and fresh blueberries.

Dan Patch Av. and Cooper St.



Boozy Berries & ‘Barb Trifle at the Hideaway Speakeasy

Five-layer cold trifle with vanilla pound cake, lemon curd, Cannon River Gris wine and blueberry compote (and more pound cake and Gris and rhubarb compote), topped with mint-infused fresh whipped cream and a Gris-blueberry coulis.

Grandstand, upper level

Breakfast Potato Skin at the Blue Barn

Deep-fried potato skin stuffed with scrambled eggs and peppers, topped with blackened beef chislic — a South Dakota bar food staple — and drizzled with béarnaise sauce.

West End Market



Carnitas Taco Cone at San Felipe Tacos

Carnitas with a sesame-garlic ginger sauce, cabbage, lime and queso fresco, topped with green onions and sour cream and served in a deep-fried, cone-shaped tortilla.

Food Building



Carolina Pit-Smoked Brisket Taco at Shanghaied Henri’s

Beef brisket pit-smoked over hickory charcoal, shredded and topped with smoked Gouda cheese, a pickled kale crunch (made with kale, Brussels sprouts, Napa and red cabbage, carrots and radicchio) and a drizzle of barbecue sauce. Served in a flour tortilla with tortilla chips.

International Bazaar



Cheesy Sriracha Funnel Cake Bites at Funnel Cakes

Bite-sized funnel cake pieces infused with a blend of Parmesan, Romano and mozzarella cheeses, deep-fried and finished with a sprinkle of sharp Cheddar and chives, and served with housemade Sriracha aioli dipping sauce; ranch or garlic butter dipping sauce also available.

Dan Patch Av. and Nelson St.

Cuban Fusion Fajita at Juanita's Fajitas is one of the new Minnesota State Fair foods.

Cuban Fusion Fajita at Juanita’s Fajitas

Carnitas-style roast pork, deli-sliced ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles and Juanita’s Fajitas’ signature mustard, all folded into a flour tortilla.

Nelson St. south of the Grandstand



Deep-Fried Dilly Dog at Swine & Spuds

Pickle stuffed with bratwurst, dipped in batter and deep-fried.

Warner Coliseum



Duck Drummies at Giggles’ Campfire Grill

Duck wings coated in a batter and seasoning blend, deep-fried and served with Giggles’ own tequila-lime dipping sauce.

Lee Av. and Cooper St.



Feta Bites at Dino’s Gyro’s

Deep-fried Greek pasta dough stuffed with feta cheese, cream cheese and Dino’s Greek seasoning. Served with a creamy olive tapenade.

Carnes Av. and Nelson St.



Fried Tacos On-A-Stick at Taco Cat

Two stuffed tacos — one filled with green chorizo and potatoes, the other filled with a vegetarian black bean-corn mix — deep-fried, topped with crumbled cheese and a drizzle of guacamole salsa and served on-a-stick. (Aug. 28 through Sept. 2 only)

Taste of the Midtown Global Market in the International Bazaar



Grilled Sota Sandwich at Brim

Cinnamon nut butter and Minnesota blueberry marmalade served warm on Irish soda bread. Gluten-free and dairy-free.

North End



Halo Cone at Rainbow Ice Cream

A swirled blend of cotton candy and blue raspberry soft serve ice cream in a halo of vanilla cotton candy and sprinkled with a mix of candy toppings.

Grandstand, upper level



The Hot Hen at RC’s BBQ

Barbecue chips topped with smoked pulled buffalo chicken, blue cheese fondue, pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, green onions and blue cheese crumbles.

Dan Patch Av. and Liggett St.



Irish whiskey Boneless Wings at O’Gara’s at the Fair

All-natural white chicken chunks, breaded, deep-fried, tossed in Irish whiskey barbecue sauce and garnished with chopped green onions. Gluten-free.

Dan Patch Av. and Cosgrove St.



Jamm’in Brisket Grilled Cheese at RC’s BBQ

Slow-smoked brisket, red onion jam, Cheddar and pepper jack cheeses and RC’s hot barbecue sauce.

Dan Patch Av. and Liggett St.



Joey Mary at Brim

An iced coffee slushie topped with a skewer of gluten-free baked goods, including a chocolate bite, honey toffee crunch and almond cookie.

North End



Lamb T-Bone Chops at Holy Land

All-natural, 100 % grass-fed grilled lamb loins, seasoned with Mama Fatima’s Holy Land Marinade.

International Bazaar



Lavender Lemonade at Farmers Union Coffee Shop

Pink lemonade made with fresh lavender leaves, another entry from this collaboration with the Birchwood Cafe in Minneapolis.

Dan Patch Av. and Cosgrove St.



Mini Donut Latte at Anchor Coffee House

A traditional latte with housemade mini donut flavoring, whole milk and espresso, topped with a dusting of cinnamon and sugar.

Underwood St. and Carnes Av.



No Bologna Coney at Mancini’s al Fresco

Italian mortadella pork sausage flavored with pistachios and Mancini’s pepper blend, served on a buttered and toasted split-top bun, and topped with mild muffuletta olive and pepper salad.

Carnes Av. and Nelson St.



Waffles at Nordic Waffles

Two new fresh-made waffle wraps: Pebbles & Bam Bam cereal with warm Reese’s chocolate Peanut Butter Cups; and Waffle Al Pastor made with Mexican-style marinated pork, pineapple, onions, cilantro and salsa verde.

West End Market



Peaches n’ Cream Nachos at Bridgeman’s Ice Cream

A bed of cinnamon sugar pita chips with Bridgeman’s Peaches n’ Cream ice cream, peach topping, a drizzle of honey and crushed pecans, finished with whipped cream, a cherry and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

Judson Av. and Liggett St.



Shrimp & Grits Fritters at Funky Grits

A new vendor serving aged Cheddar grits, gulf shrimp, onions and Creole seasoning (gluten-free), deep-fried and served with aioli dipping sauce, in the booth formerly occupied by the Lamb Shoppe.

Food Building



Snow Cap Mini Waffle Sundae at Hamline Church Dining Hall

Mini waffle topped with a scoop of Izzy’s cream cheese ice cream, warm maple syrup and a maraschino cherry.

Dan Patch Av. and Underwood St.



Stuffed Cabbage Roll at iPierogi

A new vendor serving cabbage leaves wrapped around seasoned ground pork and rice, prepared with tomato sauce and served with a dinner roll, in the booth formerly occupied by Sassy Pecan.

Food Building



Tipsy Pecan Tart at Sara’s Tipsy Pie

Pecan pie infused with Dubliner Irish whiskey and baked in a buttery shortbread shell. Gluten-free.

Food Building



Turkish Pizza at Blue Moon Dine-In Theater

A Turkish-style cracker-thin flatbread, authentically named Lahmacun, topped with spicy minced beef, onion, tomato, lettuce, cucumber salad, parsley, fresh herbs, a squeeze of lemon and garlic sauce, then rolled or folded.

Carnes Av. and Chambers St.



Warm Cheesecake Tart at LuLu’s Public House

Cheesecake in a tart crust served warm with choice of chocolate, salted caramel or strawberry glaze, or without topping.

West End Market



Wingwalker Donut Flight at the Hangar

An assortment of hot, deep-fried cake doughnut holes and three syringes with do-it-yourself fillings: Bavarian cream, chocolate custard and Minnesota lingonberry jam.

North End



NEW VENDORS

Some of these newcomers did not make the fair’s official “new foods” list. “These vendors don’t have what are considered a “new” food to the fair,” said State Fair spokeswoman Lara Hughes. “We already have burgers, cookie dough, ice cream sandwiches.”



Blue Ox Burger Bar: Serving build-your-own hamburgers, cheeseburgers and bacon cheeseburgers (with ketchup, mustard, barbecue sauce, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles and more); breakfast sandwiches (sausage or bacon with egg and cheese on a toasted English muffin); crinkle-cut fries; Tater Tots; and assorted beverages.

Judson Av. and Clough St.



Brim: Serving the Grilled Sota Sandwich (cinnamon nut butter and Minnesota blueberry marmalade served warm on gluten-free Irish soda bread); Joey Mary (iced coffee slushie topped with a skewer of gluten-free baked goods); coffee slushies; brewed coffee; blueberry lemonade; and mint green lemonade. Flavorings and colors made with organic and natural ingredients.

North End



Funky Grits: Serving Shrimp & Grits Fritters (aged Cheddar grits, gulf shrimp, onions and Creole seasoning, deep-fried and served with aioli dipping sauce); gluten-free. Also selling bottles of Cry Baby Craig’s hot sauce.

Food Building



iPierogi: Serving stuffed cabbage rolls (cabbage leaves wrapped around seasoned ground pork and rice, prepared with tomato sauce and served with a dinner roll); pierogies in three varieties (meat, potato and cheese, and meat/potato/cheese combination, garnished with bacon and caramelized onion and served with sour cream and arugula on the side; vegetarian option on request); Polish sausages (with housemade sauerkraut); and blintzes (sweet cheese rolls sprinkled with powdered sugar and drizzled with chocolate syrup).

Food Building



Kora’s Cookie Dough: Serving deep-fried chocolate chip cookie dough topped with powdered sugar and chocolate drizzle; and cookie dough on-a-stick in five flavors: classic chocolate chip, Grandma’s sugar cookie, monster cookie, Reese’s Peanut Butter, and Oreo fudge. All five flavors can be dipped in chocolate, white chocolate, peanut butter or butterscotch chips and rolled in sprinkles or peanuts. Sugar cookie variety is vegan-friendly.

Dan Patch Av. and Cooper St.



Strawberries ‘n Crème: Serving fresh strawberries with nondairy whipped topping; and fresh-brewed iced tea with strawberry flavoring.

Randall Av. and Underwood St.



Thelma’s Handmade Ice Cream Sandwiches: Serving 10 varieties of ice cream sandwiches made with two cookies and ice cream: Snickerdoodle, chocolate chip, cayenne chocolate chip, strawberry sugar cookie, banana peanut butter, mint double chocolate chip, double chocolate chip, chocolate peanut butter, s’mores, and gluten-free snickerdoodle.

Judson Av. and Underwood St.