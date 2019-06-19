The 38 universities and community colleges in the Minnesota State system are poised to hike their tuition by 3% this fall amid persistent enrollment declines.

A divided board of trustees for the system will vote Wednesday afternoon on a $2.1 billion budget for the system, which over the past decade has lost almost a fifth of its enrollment. As state lawmakers in recent years repeatedly required the system to freeze tuition, these costs have remained flat at the 30 member colleges since 2013 and have increased only twice at the universities.

Minnesota State officials had vowed to freeze tuition again if the state Legislature granted an ambitious request of $246 million more for the biennium. They received roughly a third of that — or a 4.6% two-year increase — and leaders said they needed to turn to students to keep up with inflationary costs.

“This is a very agonizing situation,” Chancellor Devinder Malhotra told trustees. “We are at a point when we have to make some tough decisions.”

During a finance committee meeting Wednesday morning, some system trustees and student leaders voiced strong opposition to the increases, saying emphasizing affordability should remain the system’s top priority. But others argued that after years of largely holding the line on tuition, campuses need the financial injection. Committee members approved the budget proposal 4 to 3.

Malhotra’s administration first unveiled the budget proposal Wednesday morning, hours before the scheduled trustee vote. The system’s college students association decried a process it said hampered oversight by the governing board and input from campus communities and the public.

Administrators said campus presidents had floated various budget scenarios by students, faculty and staff earlier this spring and had rallied support for the increases — a claim student leaders disputed.

Over at the University of Minnesota, President Eric Kaler revealed his budget proposal June 7, and regents discussed it and held a public forum last week. They also are slated to vote on a tuition increase Wednesday afternoon, after urging Kaler to find a way to rein in a 2.5% hike he had proposed for the U’s Twin Cities campus.

At Minnesota State, college students will pay an average annual tuition of $4,960 and university students will pay $7,518 on average if the administration’s proposal is approved by the board. Some fees, as well as room and board costs, also will go up.

Leaders stressed that thanks to increases in state higher education grants, college students who receive them will pay slightly less despite the tuition hike and university recipients will only pay $6 more a year. About a third of system students receive state or federal financial support or both.

This past session, state lawmakers directed the system to cap tuition increases to 3%, unless a particular campus could make a case that costs jumped “due to extraordinary circumstances beyond the control of the college and university.” St. Cloud State University, which has struggled financially in recent years, got permission to seek a 4.2% tuition increase.

The budget assumes a 3% increase in compensation costs, which includes rising expenses for healthcare and other benefits.

Laura King, the system’s vice chancellor of finance, said the system’s campuses also are making investments in efforts to expand transfer options, recruit more students and other initiatives, but they are using money saved by making cuts, primarily to employee head counts.

“There are all kinds of new things going on in this budget,” King said, “but the schools do it by cutting some place else.”

Officials cautioned lower-than-projected enrollments and employee contract negotiations are unknowns that can complicate the system’s budget picture. The system expects enrollment will slip again this coming fall, dealing a blow to its tuition revenue to the tune of $14 million — less revenue from tuition despite the cost increase.

Several trustees such as Ashlyn Anderson said they opposed the tuition increases. At a time when a growing number of students in the system grapple with homelessness, food insecurity and debt, trustees said even increases of a couple of hundred dollars add up.

“If you empathize and sympathize and see the struggles student have, but you don’t support them financially, you do nothing for them,” Anderson said.

But others worried rejecting the increase would mean loss of programs and employees on the system’s campuses. Trustee April Nishimura spoke of having five roommates, eating ramen noodles and going into debt to make it through college — sacrifices she said pay off thanks to the value of a degree.

“Costs go up every year,” she said. “This impacts everyone: our staff, our faculty, even this board.”

Frankie Becerra, president of LeadMN, the college student association, said the tuition increases are a setback for the affordability on which the system prides itself — one that could further imperil enrollment.

He notes trustees were getting hours to process a complex budget proposal, and the public had little chance to weigh in.

“This process is fundamentally flawed and does not inspire trust from those that are footing the bill — student and taxpayers,” he said.

King said campus presidents work with budget planning committees made up of employees and students throughout the academic year. She said that while trustees saw the budget for the first time Wednesday morning, the administration had kept them updated as it was developing it.

Kayla Shelley, who leads the university student group Students United, said she and her peers lobbied hard for state funding at the Capitol.

“You kicked the can to us and said, ‘Everyone failed you so now we’ll fail you and make you pay more,’” she said. “That’s not fair.”

Matt Williams, the president-elect of the college faculty union, said a bigger issue is the state’s failure to adequately invest in higher education.

“It raises the question: How can you engage people in a budget process — without pitting one group against another — when the budget itself is insufficient?” he said.