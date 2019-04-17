Trustees in the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system extended its top leader’s contract through 2023 — a move they said would allow Chancellor Devinder Malhotra to see through an initiative to spur innovation in the system.

Malhotra stepped out of retirement in an interim role after a 2017 search for chancellor failed; he committed to stick around as permanent chancellor when a second national search failed last year. He said Wednesday he put much thought into his decision to stay after his current contract expires in 2021, thus “completely failing retirement.”

In announcing the contract extension, Michael Vekich, who chairs the system’s governing board, cited the “Reimagining Minnesota State” initiative, in which the system of seven universities and 30 community colleges has enlisted business, philanthropy and other leaders to help brainstorm ideas for innovation. System officials have said Minnesota State, which grapples with declining enrollment and other challenges, needs bold change, but the push has drawn skepticism from faculty unions and others.

Malhotra now earns a base salary of $390,000 salary, with another $117,000 in annual benefits. His new contract will be negotiated in coming weeks.

“Devinder has proven himself in this role as a gifted, inspirational, and effective leader,” Vekich said, adding that the system needs continuity in coming years.

Vekich also noted Malhotra’s recent “partnership tours” of system campuses across the state, designed to highlight the relationships they have cultivated with local employers, nonprofits and others in their communities.

The system is in the midst of lobbying the state for an ambitious request to hike its funding by $246 million over two years, or more than 17 percent for the biennium. The money would fund employee pay raises and other operational costs, as well as a new information management system, new scholarship programs and a push to address workforce shortages. The request has gotten a mixed reception at the Capitol.