The seven public universities and 30 colleges in the Minnesota State system are waiving application fees this week in an annual push to spur applications. Many institutions in the network are accepting applications without charge throughout the “College Knowledge” month of October — a movement to raise awareness about college access.

The system, which has seen its overall enrollment dip in recent years, says the promotion brings a yearly uptick in applications. Minnesota State has offered the waivers since 2011, and its colleges and universities receive about 40,000 applications during October, said Jessica Espinosa, the system’s director of college transitions.

Most system campuses, which together served more than 372,000 students last academic year, charge a fee of $20 to apply.

“College Knowledge Month is an especially good time to prepare for the application process and apply for admission at any of our colleges and universities — free of charge,” said system Chancellor Devinder Malhotra.

Some Minnesota State institutions, including Anoka Technical College, St. Paul College and Metropolitan State University, never charge application fees. All schools waive fees for active-duty members of the military deployed overseas and for qualifying low-income students.

This fall, system campuses are striving to address fall enrollment that came in slightly below projections and make up for the shortfall during the spring semester.

“The campuses are working on it,” Laura King, the vice chancellor of finance and chief financial officers, told system trustees earlier this month. “But of course it’s a concern for them. It’s a concern for us.”

More information about the promotion and the system’s member institutions is at www.minnstate.edu/collegeknowledge.