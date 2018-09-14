Minnesota Sports Hall of Fame members

These 72 honorees will get some new company in October when the Star Tribune revives the Hall and announces the Class of 2018, the first class in a dozen years.

Jeanne Arth

Kent Bartholomew

Bobby Bell

Charles Albert “Chief” Bender

Patty Berg

Bernie Bierman

Les Bolstad

Frank Brimsek

Herb Brooks

Walter Bush

Rod Carew

Dr. L.J. Cooke

Gil Dobie

Bob Dunbar

Carl Eller

Verne Gagne

Mike Gibbons

Tommy Gibbons

Paul Giel

Frank Goheen

Fortune Gordien

Bud Grant

Calvin Griffith

Halsey Hall

Jean Havlish

William “Pudge” Heffelfinger

Walter Hoover

Lou Hudson

Joe Hutton Sr.

John Johnson

Harrison “Jimmy” Johnston

Nick Kahler

Janet Karvonen

Mike Kelley

Tom Kelly

Harmon Killebrew

John Kundla

Dorothy Langkop

Robin Lee

George Loomis

Pug Lund

John Mariucci

Bobby Marshall

Jim Marshall

Earl Martineau

John Mayasich

Dorothy McIntyre

George Mikan

Vern Mikkelsen

Tommy Milton

John McGovern

Clarence “Biggie” Munn

Bronko Nagurski

Cindy Nelson

Mike O’Dowd

Tony Oliva

Alan Page

Kirby Puckett

George Quam

Jimmy Robinson

Dick Siebert

Bruce Smith

Sandy Stephens

Emmett Swanson

Fran Tarkenton

Murray Warmath

Edwin Widseth

Charles “Bud” Wilkinson

Henry L. Williams

Dave Winfield

Max Winter

Garfield “Gar” Wood