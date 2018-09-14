Minnesota Sports Hall of Fame members
These 72 honorees will get some new company in October when the Star Tribune revives the Hall and announces the Class of 2018, the first class in a dozen years.
Jeanne Arth
Kent Bartholomew
Bobby Bell
Charles Albert “Chief” Bender
Patty Berg
Bernie Bierman
Les Bolstad
Frank Brimsek
Herb Brooks
Walter Bush
Rod Carew
Dr. L.J. Cooke
Gil Dobie
Bob Dunbar
Carl Eller
Verne Gagne
Mike Gibbons
Tommy Gibbons
Paul Giel
Frank Goheen
Fortune Gordien
Bud Grant
Calvin Griffith
Halsey Hall
Jean Havlish
William “Pudge” Heffelfinger
Walter Hoover
Lou Hudson
Joe Hutton Sr.
John Johnson
Harrison “Jimmy” Johnston
Nick Kahler
Janet Karvonen
Mike Kelley
Tom Kelly
Harmon Killebrew
John Kundla
Dorothy Langkop
Robin Lee
George Loomis
Pug Lund
John Mariucci
Bobby Marshall
Jim Marshall
Earl Martineau
John Mayasich
Dorothy McIntyre
George Mikan
Vern Mikkelsen
Tommy Milton
John McGovern
Clarence “Biggie” Munn
Bronko Nagurski
Cindy Nelson
Mike O’Dowd
Tony Oliva
Alan Page
Kirby Puckett
George Quam
Jimmy Robinson
Dick Siebert
Bruce Smith
Sandy Stephens
Emmett Swanson
Fran Tarkenton
Murray Warmath
Edwin Widseth
Charles “Bud” Wilkinson
Henry L. Williams
Dave Winfield
Max Winter
Garfield “Gar” Wood
