A snowstorm that moved through Minnesota Friday and Saturday fell short of expected snowfalls in some areas, but brought a few frustrating and dangerous flourishes, including icy roads, high winds that prompted blizzard warnings and whiteout conditions in parts of the state Saturday.

Residents in most of the state, including the Twin Cities, woke up to 4” to 7” Saturday, a bit lighter than the 6” to 9” previously forecast. Minneapolis and St. Paul declared snow emergencies Saturday morning. Freezing drizzle late in the storm added a layer of ice to the surface.

Some northern areas got more snow than that, especially parts of the Arrowhead Region, especially along Lake Superior, where lake-effect snow brought totals of up to 14” to 16” in some places.

Overall, “it was a very typical Minnesota storm,” said Lt. Robin Roeser of the Duluth Police Departmemt.

Which is not to say it wasn’t dangerous. A highway crash in St. Paul left a 34-year-old St. Paul woman seriously injured. Altogether, the State Patrol reported 218 crashes throughout the state, including 26 that caused injuries. An additional 230 cars drove into ditches and six semitrailer trucks jackknifed.

That’s a lot of accidents, although fewer than most snowstorms entail, said Lt. Gordon Shank of the Minnesota State Patrol.

“I’m hoping the reason our crash numbers are significantly lower than anticipated is that people heeded the message” to stay off the roads, Shank said.

High winds prompted a blizzard warning and travel advisories in southern and western Minnesota through 6 p.m. Saturday, with sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph and gusts up to 50 mph causing whiteout conditions on some roads, the National Weather Service said. Winds were slightly lighter in the Twn Cities, with sustained wind at 15 to 25 mph and gusts of 35 to 40 mph.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office issued a no-travel advisory Saturday afternoon, when high winds and blowing snow caused icy roadways and made driving conditions “extremely dangerous,” with two semitrailer trucks in a ditch. Even county snowplows were pulled off the roads until 5 a.m. Sunday due to safety concerns.

An accident on Southbound Hwy. 35E in Saint Paul at about 9:30 p.m. Friday left Nicole K. Denis, 34, of St. Paul, with life-threatening injuries. Denis, a passenger, was taken to Regions Hospital. The driver, Patrick Francis Bradley, 64, of Apple Valley, was not injured. Bradley was wearing a seatbelt, but Denis was not, the State Patrol said.

The accident happened when their car hit the attenuator head on at the Highway 52 southbound ramp, the State Patrol said.