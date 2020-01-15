Minnesota health officials have kept sloppy records of medical cannabis operations and need to step up oversight of the growing program, the state’s legislative watchdog said in a report released ­Tuesday.

Internal controls from the Department of Health were “generally not adequate” in a slew of areas, from enrolling patients and processing fees to testing and tracking the drugs, the Office of the Legislative Auditor found. The audit was conducted from July 2016 through December 2018.

“Internal controls are particularly important for the state’s medical cannabis program due to the federal classification of marijuana as a Schedule I controlled substance and the risk of its diversion for unauthorized purposes,” the report said.

More than 18,000 patients are now enrolled in the medical cannabis program. Medical marijuana is legal here in the form of pills and inhalable oils for patients with certain health conditions.

The Health Department did not always verify that licenses of certifying health care practitioners were active and in good standing, the auditor found. State health officials did not keep valid documentation of the eligibility of parents or guardians of medical cannabis patients, nor did they reconcile all fees for patients or ensure that the two manufacturers had a formal contract with a testing laboratory.

The department also did not ensure the manufacturers tracked and tested medical cannabis before sale. And it did not have the controls to detect instances where the manufacturers lost medical cannabis.

In a letter to Legislative Auditor Jim Nobles last week, state Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm agreed with most of the findings and outlined improvements the department has made since the audit concluded.

The state needs a centralized “seed-to-sale system,” Malcolm said, to “significantly improve” the department’s ability to track medical cannabis and make sure it is properly tested. That will require state funding, she said, which the department will ask the Legislature for in the future.

Malcolm also noted that these issues are not unusual growing pains for a program that was created just five years ago.

“While there are now 33 states where medical cannabis is legal, the regulation of medical cannabis in Minnesota and across the country is still in its early stages of development. Consequently, there have been very few established best practices to draw on,” she said.