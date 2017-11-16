The head of a state Senate committee that oversees care for seniors is preparing a package of reforms to expand the state’s power to investigate elder abuse, while eliminating much of the secrecy that surrounds such investigations.

Sen. Karin Housley, chairwoman of the Senate Aging and Long-Term Care Policy committee, said the state needs to act swiftly to address what she termed “an emergency situation” unfolding in senior care homes across the state, in which incidents of violence and other crimes are rarely investigated and perpetrators go unpunished.

“This must stop,” Housley said in an interview. “When you hear these horrific stories of abuse, and hear reports of families waiting years for some resolution to an investigation, you realize that we need more resources in this area. We don’t want to hear one more of these stories.”

Housley, a Republican from St. Marys Point near Afton, was responding to a Star Tribune investigation published this week that detailed chronic failures by state regulators to investigate incidents of criminal abuse in senior care homes. The investigation found that hundreds of residents of such homes are beaten, sexually assaulted or robbed each year. Yet the vast majority of these incidents are never resolved, in part because the state agency charged with protecting seniors in such facilities lacks the staff and forensic expertise to investigate them.

Responding to the series, Gov. Mark Dayton said Wednesday that he would create a cabinet level task force to address the state’s failure to protect elderly residents from abuse.

The Star Tribune report also highlighted the obstacles that many elderly victims and their families face when they try to find out what happened to their loved ones in senior facilities. Even in cases of serious abuse, involving physical or sexual assaults, families are often told that the investigations are confidential and they are not entitled to even basic details.

When victims’ families press for information, they are often told to wait for the outcome of a state investigation; but these investigations can drag on for months without a resolution. As a result, relatives of abuse victims are sometimes kept permanently in the dark.

Housley said that secrecy is “untenable” and prevents families from making informed judgments about care for their loved ones. She is preparing legislation, to be introduced for the legislative session that begins in February, that would require senior care facilities and the Minnesota Department of Health to share details of abuse reports with elderly victims and their assigned legal representatives.

“Right now, families can’t even find out about the nature of the abuse, which benefits no one,” Housley said. “How can you, as a family member, help your loved one if you don’t even know what happened?”

